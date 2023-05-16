Kenneth V. Miller, 83 of Lawton passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

A memorial service was held Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Holly Springs Bible Fellowship in Hornick. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel.

Ken was born the son of Darold and Julia (Christiansen) Miller on May 21, 1939 in Lawton, Iowa. He graduated from Lawton High School. Ken married Betty Eberly on October 5, 1958 in Lawton. They enjoyed 64 years together.

Ken sold Hilti Tools for 31 years until his retirement. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a longtime member of Holly Springs Bible Fellowship.

Ken is survived by his wife, Betty Miller of Lawton; children, Blake (Rhonda) Miller of Lawton and Cami (Randy) Hammond of Hornick; siblings, Roger Miller, Ronnie Miller, and Connie Fisher; grandchildren, Roni (Dave) Ericson, Dakota Miller and his fiancé, Samantha, and Hunter and Cooper Hammond; and great-grandchildren, Riggs, Miles, and Henry.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandsons, Tanner and Tucker; and sisters-in-law, Betty and Jan.