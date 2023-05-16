Kingsley Council Minutes/Bills — May 1, 2023

Kingsley City Council

May 1, 2023

The Kingsley City Council met in regular session on May 1, 2023. Those present were Mayor Bohle, Councilmen Beelner, Jasperson and Bohle. Rolling was absent.

The agenda was approved on motion by Beelner, seconded by Bohle, all voted aye, motion carried.

Resolution 2023-2 to appoint a Council member to finish the term of Dan Kremer. Motion was made by Beelner, seconded by Bohle, to appoint Justin Baker, all voted aye, motion carried. The oath of office was then administered by Mayor Bohle.

Minutes of the April 3rd and April 17th meetings were approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Public Forum: None

Maintenance Report: Mowing has started and filling potholes. Sadler is signed up to take his WW2 exam. Getting prices for lining of sewer lines and Kolbeck is grinding at the tree dump.

List of bills was approved on motion by Jasperson, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye, motion carried.

A-Ox, amb oxygen 151.13

Adobe, subscription 15.89

Aetna, EAP services 8.76

Amazon, Lib books 252.84

AT&T, police phone 237.90

Badger Meter, Beacon hosting 1,057.93

Baker & Taylor, lib books/videos 1,383.87

Beelner Service 1,745.55

Bohle Const., clear mud/crushed concrete 85.22

Bound Tree, amb supplies.. 1,479.15

Brian Book, phone reimb 80.00

Cengage, lib book 30.39

Clarks Hdwe, March supplies 223.27

Colonial Research, Dissolve 2,754.00

Darrin Crow, Lib program 300.00

Dirt Road Design, website 400.00

Doug Koch, cleaning 675.00

Eakes, office/comm bldg supplies, scrubber 7,216.73

F.S. Repair, welding wire 158.00

Frank Dunn, cold mix 949.00

Frontier, phone 89.95

Foundation Analytical Lab, testing 979.50

GIS, life/disab ins 154.98

Government Jobs, police ad.. 199.00

Hawkins, water chemicals 897.76

Ipers, Ipers April 3,859.15

IRS, Fed/Fica April 5,769.39

Julie Culler, SC Journal history book 48.10

Kingsley Post Office, water bill postage/box rent 372.31

Kingsley Vol Amb, April runs 2,250.00

Kingsley Vol Amb, meal stipend 150.00

Kolbeck, 1425 hrs. grinding 1,995.00

KPTH, April advertising 2,460.00

Lammers, parts 333.17

Library Ideas, books 462.80

Linde, acetylene 321.60

Mark Kunkel, cleaning 512.50

MidAmerican, utilities 2,900.75

MidStates Bank, SE View prin/int 37,681.00

Ply Co Landfill, April tonnage 6,906.45

Ply Co Treasurer, property tax 6.00

Presto-X, pest control 59.89

Quill, supplies 49.98

Rick Bohle, expenses 100.00

Rolling Oil, cleaner 13.91

Sam’s Club, 8 tables/64 chairs 3,034.13

Sanitary Services, dumpster rental 69.50

Seton, tennis court signs 157.11

Sioux City Journal, Lib subscription 474.00

SRF, GO & Rev sewer bonds prin/int 130,257.90

Stacy Campbell, Summer read program 800.00

Steve Jantz, reimb cell phone/insurance cost 240.60

Sunnybrook, statue 56.00

The Record, publications 1,205.44

Thompson Law, services 3,430.00

Truck Equipment, brooms 698.75

United Bank of Iowa, Land prin/int 27,776.88

United Healthcare, health ins April 4,118.52

USPS, window envelopes 389.95

Vicki Sitzmann, ins reimb 220.70

Wex, gas 1,701.21

Wiatel, phone/internet 719.26

TOTAL 263,278.90

Fire Special Expenses:

Clark’s Hdwe, power strip 48.61

Jacob Hagan, pizza 38.52

Jacob Hagan, coffee, tea, lemonade 54.04

Mary Hagan, table covers 27.82

The Record, Dueling piano ads 427.92

Volunteers, bar tickets 370.50

Alpha Wireless, radios 3,209.00

Air Med Care, 37 memberships 2,405.00

Expenses by Fund: General, 133,967.88; Road Use, 20,389.64; Employee Benefits, 6,366.51; Local Option, 0.00; TIF, 0.00; Lib Special, 0.00; Fire Dept. Special, 0.00; Amb. Special, 0.00; Fire Truck Special, 0.00; Debt Service, 0.00; Water, 12,714.08; Sewer, 12,142.53; Solid Waste, 35,943.95; Total: 221,524.59.

Revenues by Function: Charges for Services, 51,931.15; Operating Grants, 37,227.72; General, 261,020.61; Transfer In, 0.00. Total: 350,179.48.

Police Report: None

Pool Report: Fourteen applicants for lifeguard, new door is on chemical room. Pool will open June 4th. Signup will be held May 24th and 25th at the pool. Family passes will raise to $100.00; Single passes will be $50.00; Public swim lessons will be $30.00 and daily admission will change to $3.00 for children and $4.00 for adults. Motion was made by Bohle for these changes, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Council to discuss wage increases at May 15th meeting.

Open ditch on Burlington St. between 1st and 2nd Streets will be discussed at the May 15th meeting. Pricing on pipe will be presented.

Ordinance #273 (water-sewer repairs) was introduced by Councilman Beelner, seconded by Jasperson. Roll call vote: Beelner, aye; Baker, aye; Jasperson, aye; Bohle, aye. Motion carried. First reading of Ordinance #273.

Ordinance #274 (water service in city limits) was introduced by Councilman Beelner, seconded by Jasperson. Roll call vote: Beelner, aye; Baker, aye; Jasperson, aye; Bohle, aye. Motion carried. First reading of Ordinance #274.

Parker Moos visited with Council about moving his reptile collection into a rented building in the commercial district. After much discussion, the Council denied him on motion by Bohle, seconded by Beelner. All ayes.

Fire Dept: Eleven fires this month and three controlled burns. They also had training with the burn trailer. Also discussed proposed Fire/Amb building. More on this on May 15th.

Motion by Bohle, seconded by Beelner, to hire Walker Hannan as Police Chief. His starting salary will be $55,000.00 per year with a raise to $60,000.00 per year after completing the academy classes. All voted aye, motion carried. Attorney Thompson will write up a contract.

Motion by Jasperson, seconded by Bohle, to allow re-sale of Morris Nissen cemetery lots, all voted aye, motion carried.

Motion by Bohle, seconded by Beelner, to deny the building permit application of Alex Perez for greenhouses. His materials are not durable enough. All voted aye, motion carried.

Emerald Ash borer will be discussed at the May 15th meeting.

Motion by Councilman Bohle to go into closed session at 9:20 p.m. pursuant to Iowa Code 21.5 (1) (c) to discuss strategy with counsel in matters where litigation is imminent. Motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson to come out of closed session at 9:22 p.m.

Building permits: Josh-Colleen Petersen, fence; Marilyn Turner, deck; Plendl Feed, commercial building; Todd Roling, shop; Michael Powell, storage shed/fence; Andrew Hanson, fence.

Motion to adjourn by Beelner, seconded by Baker, all voted aye, motion carried.

Rick Bohle, Mayor

ATTEST: Vicki Sitzmann

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 18, 2023