Kingsley-Pierson School Board Bills — May 2023

Kingsley-Pierson Community School

MAY 2023 NEWSPAPER REPORT

2nd Wind Exercise Equipment, Inc. Equipment 670.00

Aberson Construction Services 155.60

Ahlers & Cooney, P.C. Legal Services 858.00

Appleton, Lowell Official 200.00

Bailey, Amy Reimbursement 60.37

Bishop Heelan Entry Fee 200.00

Bobolz, Jill Reimbursement 24.30

Bohle Construction LLC Services 2,060.00

Bomgaars Supplies 199.99

Bottjen Implement Supplies.. 141.88

Boyer Valley High School Entry Fee 10.00

C&C Lawn Care Services.. 1,300.00

Card Service Center Credit Card Pymt 15,498.85

Carlson, McKenna Reimbursement 19.36

City Of Kingsley Water/Sewer 415.77

City Of Pierson Water/Sewer.. 93.00

Clark’s Hardware LLC Misc. Supplies 602.66

Conrad, Jennifer Reimbursement 19.96

Control System Specialists Heat-Vent Repairs/Service 1,883.83

Country Inn And Suites Ames Jazz Band lodging 501.76

Culligan Of Pierson Softener Salt 93.00

Department Of Education Bus Inspections 800.00

Devlin, Roxann Reimbursement 22.14

Doubletree Omaha Southwest Lodging 1,287.94

Dunne, Marinda Reimbursement 31.20

Dunwell LLC Services 4,076.96

Eakes Supply Supplies 1,299.63

East Side Jersey Dairy, Inc. Supplies 145.26

FS Repair Repairs 485.00

Feld Fire Or Feld Security Services 99.00

First Cooperative Association Fuel, Supplies 798.00

Flinn Scientific Inc. Instr. Supplies 180.35

Frontier Communications Telephone Service 929.89

Goodwill Of Great Plains Tuition 1,328.50

Goodwin, Nicole Reimbursement 247.50

H & H Roofing Roofing Services 1,155.00

Hartington-Newcastle Public School Entry Fees 140.00

Hauff Mid-America Sports Inc. Supplies 600.22

Henry Doorly Zoo Entry Fees 304.00

Home Depot Pro Supplies 344.90

Homer Community School Entry Fees 150.00

Hometown Pantry Supplies 24.82

Ia Dept Of Human Services Medicaid Reimbursement 35.70

Ia High School Speech Assoc. Entry Fees 33.00

Iowa Communications Network Services 39.77

Iowa FFA Association Dues 535.00

Iowa High School Music Association Fees 66.40

Iowa Information Publishers Bills/Minutes 217.36

Johnson Oil Company Pierson Propane 4,048.00

Jones School Supply Supplies 373.91

Jostens, Inc. Supplies 1,054.88

Justice Fire & Safety Inc. Fire Inspection 410.00

JW Pepper & Son Inc. Music Supplies 153.94

K-P Booster Club Reimbursement 1,098.00

Kelly Lux dba Kelly’s Catering Services 1,474.00

KMK Apparel & Design LLC Printing Supplies 200.00

Kooima, Jordyn Reimbursement 36.00

Kraft Kleaners LLC Services 86.00

Lammers Automotive Vehicle Repairs 2,842.42

Launch Pad Children’s Museum Field Trip Admissions 204.00

Lawton-Bronson Schools Dues/Fees 200.00

Lunchtime Solutions Inc. Food Service 30,338.91

Maple Valley Anthon Oto Entry Fees 200.00

Matheson Tri-Gas Inc. Instr. Supplies 202.55

McCormick-Guntren Music Corp. Supplies 113.98

Menards-Sioux City Supplies 305.97

Mid American Energy Company Gas/Elec Service 9,866.56

Mid-Step Services Service..5,355.00

Midstates Bank/Randi Anstine Drake Relays/KP Gate 895.18

Molitor, Jim Official 200.00

National FFA Organization Instructional Supplies 196.00

New Cooperative Inc. Fuel, Maintenance Supply 74.05

O.C. Sanitation Inc Services 65.35

Oabcig Comm School Entry Fee 100.00

Odeys, Inc. Supplies 733.00

Peschau, Jonathon Snow Removal 236.25

Powell, Suzanne Reimbursement 14.40

Primghar Golf & Country Club Entry Fee 206.00

Rentokil North America, Inc. Pest Control 129.93

Rick’s Computers Computer Supplies/Service 770.00

Riemenschneider, Joelyn Reimbursement 40.05

River Valley Comm. School Open Enroll/Spec Ed 200.00

Rl Fridley Theatres Inc. dba American Theatre MS Movie 1,583.00

Rolling Oil Co Gasoline-Oil/Service 4,399.72

Roto Rooter Plumbing Service 292.00

Sanitary Services Garbage Service 703.00

School Specialty LLC Instr. Supplies 889.72

Schroeder, Kim Reimburse 33.30

Secure Benefits Systems Flex Plan Fees 4,553.66

Shane’s Glass & More Services 105.00

Sioux City Community School Fees 82.36

Sioux City Journal Advertising 215.54

Sioux City Relays Track Meet Entry 0.00

Snakenberg, Seth Reimbursement 510.61

Software Unlimited, Inc. Acct Services 11,090.00

Sones, Linda Official 145.00

Stadium Bowl Field trip 240.00

Staples Advantage Supplies 976.32

Sunnybrook Flowers, Supplies.. 33.50

Teacher Synergy LLC Services 4,400.00

Thomas Bus Sales Of Iowa Inc. School Bus 284.73

Thompson Solutions Group Services 285.00

Timberline Billing Service LLC Medicaid Services 4.59

Time Clock Plus Time Clock Software 1,975.60

Trans-Mississippi Bio. Supply Supplies 170.10

Verizon Wireless Services 80.02

Wells Fargo Financial Leasing Inc. Copier Lease 625.48

West Monona High School Entry Fee 200.00

West Sioux High School Entry Fee 0.00

Western Iowa Tech Comm College Dues/Fees 100.00

Western Valley Conference Conference Gate Receipts 2,204.00

Wiatel Services 164.39

Wiese, Randall Reimburse 188.25

Wiese, Rob Reimbursement.. 242.55

Williams & Company Communications Services 560.00

