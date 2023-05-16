Kingsley-Pierson School Board Minutes — May 10, 2023

UNAPPROVED MINUTES OF A REGULAR MONTHLY MEETING

OF THE KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

May 10, 2023

CONFERENCE ROOM – KINGSLEY

1. CALL TO ORDER

The meeting was called to order by President Collins at 7:00 p.m.

2. ROLL CALL

Present Members: Collins, Bubke, Haggin, and Plendl. Absent: Herbold

3. AGENDA

The renewal agreement for the FSMC Fixed Price Agreement was received today. Motion was brought by Bubke, seconded by Plendl to approve the amended agenda and add the agreement. All voted aye, motion carried.

4. APPROVAL OF PREVIOUS MEETING MINUTES

Motion was made by Bubke, seconded by Haggin to approve the April minutes. All voted aye, motion carried.

5. SUMMARY LIST OF BILLS

Invoice details were emailed to the Board members before the meeting. Motion was brought by Bubke, seconded by Haggin, to approve listed bills in the amounts of $73,334.94 from the General fund, $23,039.12 from schoolhouse, $13,141.41 from the Kingsley activity and $30,632.17 from the lunch fund. All voted aye, motion carried.

6. FINANCIAL REPORT

Discussed the revenue and expenses for April. FY22 Audit continues being finalized by Nolte, Corman & Johnson. MidStates Bank remains consistent with the checking account’s interest rate at 3.85%. Three board member’s terms will end in 2023 including Angie Haggin, Phillip Herbold and Matt Bubke. These seats will be on the November 7th ballet. Motion by Plendl, seconded by Haggin to approve the financial report. All in favor, motion carried.

7. COMMUNICATIONS

Mr. Wiese

Mr. Wiese provided his board report to the board for review since he didn’t attend the meeting. The FAST Spring Testing Session in the elementary near completion. Pre-School Visitation Day on Friday, May 12 from 8:30-10:00 am. Spring and Summer Sports are going strong! Lots of success already! Elementary K-4 Track Meet on May 15. Lots of elementary field trips in May. Class of 2023: 45 Seniors, May 16 – Senior Award’s Night @6:30 PM, May 17 – Senior Last Day/Senior Graduation Practice (AM), May 21 – KP Graduation Ceremony @2:00 p.m. 4th and 8th Grade Orientation Day on May 23 in the afternoon. HS Semester Tests on May 24 (odd periods) and May 25 (even periods) and make-ups tests on May 26. HS student check out sheets on May 22. Elementary Students complete school year at 11:00 AM on May 26.

Mr. Brand

In April we delivered our ISASP assessments and we were really excited about the results! We contribute the higher scores to excellent teaching, separate English and Reading classes. Last week we began our FAST testing. On April 26th, our community and families enjoyed our 6th Grade Egyptian Fair, which was a huge success! On May 15th, we have our 5th-8th grade spring concert from 6:00-7:00 and then we begin our 7th/8th grade awards night followed by our 8th grade graduation. On Friday, May 19th, we have our annual 8th grade Hero’s Day. Today, our 7th grade students attended a field trip in Des Moines. They enjoyed living history farms and a tour of the capital. Typically, this is 5th grade field trip, but 7th grade didn’t go on theirs due to COVID. 8th grade will also do this same field trip next week on the 17th to make up their missed field trip due to COVID. 5th grade will have their annual field trip on May 24th. 6th grade students will have their Hill View survivor field trip on May 24th. Students learn about the outdoors and various parts of nature. On May 25th, we will have a special day to celebrate the end of the year. Students will participate in a variety of activities and get to go bowling in LeMars either in the morning or in the afternoon.

Mr. Bailey

Mr. Bailey explained the last day of the school year will be May 26th. Teachers last day will be May 31st unless they had a flex day to complete. The current open positions include Shop, Music and MS English. We currently have a long term sub in Music. Graduation will be Sunday, May 21st at 2 p.m. The legislative adjourned for their session. Mr. Bailey is waiting for a summary of education related bills. Mr. Bailey met with Cardis on the softball batting cage. Matt Basye from FEH and reviewed future projects. Summer Projects include the south gym floor refinished starting May 22nd. The board discussed future projects including roof repair above the gym, replacing ceiling tiles, new computers, a new van, biology and science room updates, and a football concession roof. Mr. Bailey will bring bids for these projects to be reviewed. FFA Alumni will be working with Mrs. Griffin to complete the Greenhouse. Mrs. Groepper received a MRHD grant for a new kiln, so the old one will go to the Pierson building. Senior Awards night: Mr. Bubke suggested provide recognition to the students going into the military and police science.

8. OLD BUSINESS

9. NEW BUSINESS

Resignation(s):

Motion by Bubke, seconded by Plendl to approve the resignation of Geoff Olson as HS Business teacher. All in favor, motion carried. Motion by Bubke, seconded by Plendl to approve the resignation of Randy Wiese as Head Girls Track coach at the end of the 22-23 season. All in favor, motion carried. Motion by Bubke, seconded by Plendl to approve the resignation of Lacie Sullivan as an elementary aide. All in favor, motion carried. Mr. Bailey thanked each one for their service, time and effort to the district.

Contract Recommendation:

Motion by Bubke, seconded by Haggin to approve Kate Goodwin transferring from MS Math to HS Business. All in favor, motion carried. Motion by Bubke, seconded by Plendl to approve Ross Johnson transferring from MS Language Arts to MS Math. All in favor, motion carried.

TLC Contracts:

Motion by Bubke, seconded by Plendl to approve the list of TLC Coaches for the 2023-2024 school year. Mr. Bailey recommended approving the Instructional Coach TLC contracts for seven extended contract days at $7,500. These teachers include Amy Bailey, Laura Boustead, Jennifer Conrad, Mindy Dunne, Kate Goodwin, Nicole Goodwin, Dean Harpenau, Michelle Schroeder and Jenni Spooner. Taylor Kempers receives a $10,000 contract since the contract is shared with Woodbury Central. All in favor, motion carried.

Approval of Jointly Administered Contract for College Level Courses – Western Iowa Tech CC:

Motion by Bubke, seconded by Plendl to approve the jointly administered contract for College Level Courses with Western Iowa Tech Community College. All in favor, motion carried.

Renewal of the Shared Human Resource Director position:

Motion by Bubke, seconded by Plendl to approve the 23/24 renewal sharing HR position with Akron-Westfield. All in favor, motion carried.

Set a Hearing Date for an Amended FY23 Budget:

Motion by Bubke, seconded by Plendl to set a hearing date for May 24, 2023 at 8 p.m. for the amended FY22/23 school budget. All in favor, motion carried.

Board Policy Review – 400 Series

Motion by Bubke, seconded by Haggin to approve the 400 series and waive the 2nd reading. Mr. Bailey and Laurie will review the policies 406.50 and 412.3 for accuracy. All in favor, motion carried.

Scope of Services and Fee Agreement FEH:

Motion by Bubke, seconded by Plendl to approve the FEH scope of service and fee agreement. All in favor, motion carried.

Fundraiser Request:

Motion by Plendl, seconded by Haggin to approve the Dance Team fundraiser to sell pizzas. All in favor, motion carried.

School Board Recognition Month is May. Mr. Bailey passed out certificates to the board members and thanked them for their service.

10. ADJOURNMENT

Motion was brought by Plendl, seconded by Haggin to adjourn the meeting at 8:45 p.m. All voted aye, motion carried.

__________________________

Laurie Schweitzberger, Board Secretary

_________________________

Jason Collins, Board President

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 18, 2023