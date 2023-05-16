Pierson City Council Minutes/Bills — May 10, 2023

Pierson City Council

Wednesday, May 10

The Pierson City Council met in regular session on Wednesday May 10th 2023. Mayor Struve called to order the meeting and the public hearing for amending the FY23 budget at 7PM. Council in attendance: Sistrunk, Bubke, Saxen and McQueen. No one was present for the public hearing and no written comments were received. Motion by McQueen to close the hearing, seconded by Saxen, all aye; carried.

Motion by Bubke to approve the consent agenda seconded by McQueen, all voted aye; carried. Items on the consent agenda included: minutes from April, financial statements, claims and disbursements through May 10th and a building permit for 404 Hillcrest Ave for a deck.

Loren and Sam Schieuer presented a plan to have new electrical installed at the park for Golfstok. 200-amp service is needed to provide enough electricity for food vendor trucks. Motion by Bubke to allow the request, seconded by McQueen, all aye; approved. Motion by McQueen, seconded by Bubke to waive the shelter house fee for Golfstok, all aye; carried.

Motion by Sistrunk to approve Resolution 2023-09 A RESOLUTION APPROVING THE FY23 BUDGET AMENDMENT, seconded by Bubke, all voted aye; carried.

Motion by Sistrunk to approve the first reading of Ordinance 183 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SEWER RATES, seconded by Saxen, all voted aye; carried. Motion by Bubke to pass Resolution 2023-10 A RESOLUTION TO WAIVE THE 2ND AND 3RD READING OF THE ORDINANCE 183, seconded by Sistrunk, all voted aye; carried. Motion by Sistrunk, seconded by Bubke to adopt upon publication Ordinance 183, all voted aye; carried.

Motion by Sistrunk to approve the first reading of Ordinance 184 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING MAYOR PAY, seconded by Bubke, all voted aye; carried. Motion by Saxen to pass Resolution 2023-11 A RESOLUTION TO WAIVE THE 2ND AND 3RD READING OF THE ORDINANCE 184, seconded by Bubke, all voted aye; carried. Motion by Saxen, seconded by Sistrunk to adopt upon publication Ordinance 184, all voted aye; carried.

Motion by Saxen to approve the first reading of Ordinance 185 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING Council Pay, seconded by Saxen, all voted aye; carried. Motion by Bubke to pass Resolution 2023-12 A RESOLUTION TO WAIVE THE 2ND AND 3RD READING OF THE ORDINANCE 185, seconded by McQueen, all voted aye; carried. Motion by Sistrunk, seconded by Bubke to adopt upon publication Ordinance 185, all voted aye; carried.

Motion by McQueen, seconded by Bubke to approve the bid for stump grinding, all aye; carried.

The Iowa DNR inspection report was reviewed discussed containment options, will budget for this in the future.

Council reviewed a photo of Elm Street and decided to install the LED speed sign at the top of the hill to decrease speed coming into town.

Motion by Sistrunk to adjourn seconded by Bubke, carried.

__________________________

Jeanette Beekman, City Clerk

Claims and Disbursements:

Ace Engine FD repairs $249.43

Amazon street paint $409.07

Amazon street stencils $42.74

Badger Meter read fee $291.03

Bomgaars supplies $21.98

Clarks Hardware spreader $38.80

Fire Training Service fees $50.00

Frontier phone/internet $103.09

GEMT fees $47.35

Holiday Inn conference lodging $224.00

Iowa Depart of Rev WET $296.63

Iowa Finance Authority debt payment-water $11,720.00

Iowa Finance Authority debt payment-sewer $15,750.00

Iowa Information publications $124.20

IPERS pension $897.21

John Hackett deposit return.. $50.00

LG Everist rock $513.42

LPGill landfill $1,735.55

Madison Bader deposit return $79.70

MidAmerican electric $32.14

MidAmerican electric $1,479.38

New Coop propane $920.00

New Coop fuel, seed $1,018.78

REC electric $52.02

Sanitary Services contract $6,776.25

Simmering-Cory grant admin $3,460.00

Speer Financial 5-year proforma $1,250.00

Stevenson Family Tree park tree removal $2,710.00

Thompson Automation software $1,518.33

Thompson Law Office legal.. $962.00

United States Treasury withholding $1,233.60

Webroot software $84.79

Wellmark insurance $3,351.84

Western Insurance cyber $120.00

Western Iowa Tech fees $95.00

Wia-Tel phone/internet $182.90

Zoll tubing $636.02

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 18, 2023