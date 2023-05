Lawton-Bronson School Board Bills — May 2023

Lawton-Bronson Community School

Board Report — May 2023

OPERATING FUND

9 SQUARE IN THE AIR Replacement bars for nine square 139.00

ACT Pre ACT tests 1,088.00

ACTE ACTE/NAAE Conference 445.00

AHLERS & COONEY, PC PROFESSIONAL SERVICES RENDERED 409.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES 418.08

math book special ed

bats for PE

Plaster Cloth-ART

A Man Called Ove for AP summer reading.

Vocab for special ed students

BEN FISH TIRE CO. INC. front tires for Bronson lawn mower 74.00

BENSON, ADAM FUEL REIMBURSEMENT: P-CARD DECLINED 49.58

BLEVINS, MARIE MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 68.31

BUNKERS FEED & SUPPLY, INC. BULK SOFTENER SALT 257.14

CASH/TONIA HEALY, LAWTON-BRONSON LIFE SKILLS LUNCH MONEY 24.76

CENTRAL VALLEY AG FUEL 6,301.45

CHEMSEARCH COOLING TOWER SUPPLIES 1,069.90

CITY OF BRONSON WATER/SEWER 499.61

CITY OF LAWTON WATER/SEWER 681.78

CORNERSTONE GEOSPATIAL CONSULTING SCHOOL DIRECTOR REDISTRICTING SERVICES 960.00

CORNHUSKER INTERNATIONAL TRUCKS, INC. air filters replace stock 722.51

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION VEHICLE INSPECTIONS 1,000.00

DOCUMENT DEPOT & DESTRUCTION, INC. SHREDDING 49.00

DONNA’S CAKE CONSTRUCTION BATTLE OF THE BOOKS – HOST 60.00

FELD FIRE FIRE ALARM MONITORING 99.00

FLAG HOUSE PE SUPPLIES 139.78

GRIMCO INC. Print Shop Banner Materials 98.51

HAKA LLC FUEL 2,327.29

HOGLUND BUS CO., INC. front winter cover for bus 11 128.02

I-STATE TRUCK CENTER door switch for bus 17 167.49

IOWA DEPT. HUMAN SERVICES MEDICAID BILLING 3,804.02

IOWA DIVISION LABOR SERVICES, BOILER SAFETY SECTION BOILER INSPECTION 40.00

IOWA INFORMATION MEDIA GROUP PUBLISHINGS 383.54

IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY Lego Comp Registration 80.00

JESSEN, BRANDI CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

JOSTEN’S, INC 281.37

Black and gold cords Diploma and cover

KAPLAN EARLY LEARNING COMPANY CF STEM Grant items 1,207.33

MALLOY ELECTRIC belts 278.51

MARTIN BROS. PRESCHOOL SNACKS 103.69

MID-STEP SERVICES SPED SERVICES 5,355.00

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY UTILITIES 13,030.43

MOC-FLOYD VALLEY COMMUNITY SCHOOL book bash registrations 36.00

MYERS, JILL MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 67.54

NATE’S GLASS, LLC ROCK CHIP REPAIR 95.00

NEAL, DANA CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

O’REILLY AUTO PARTS SHOP PARTS AND SUPPLIES 489.92

PER MAR SECURITY SERVICES SECURITY MONITORING-FITNESS CENTER 104.61

PETERS, ROXANNE SUPPLIES FOR WOODEN BIRDHOUSES-AG IN CLASSROOM 167.93

PRESTO-X-COMPANY PEST CONTROL 122.04

QUILL CORPORATION 186.43 office supplies

PRE-SCHOOL ROUND-UP SUPPLIES

RODER, PAULA MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 8.88

S & S EQUIPMENT, INC. TRACTOR REPAIR SUPPLIES 890.28

SBA TOWERS IX, LLC TOWER SITE RENTAL 211.07

SCHOLASTIC BOOK FAIR SPRING BOOK FAIR PAYMENT 3,236.66

SCHOOL BUS SALES coolant tank sensor bus 08 125.74

SGT BLUFF-LUTON COMM SCHOOL FY23-2ND SEMESTER OPEN ENROLLMENT.. 60,783.10

SHEETS, JACOB CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

SHOOK, CHAD MILEAGE/CELL PHONE REIMBURSE 300.80

TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE LLC MEDICAID BILLING SERVICES 487.90

US BANK 15,244.70

Print Shop Banner Supplies FUEL

FAMILY FUN NIGHT SUPPLIES/LESSON PIX SUB

EDUCATION.COM SUBSCRIPTION

P/T Breakfast for Teachers & Meal

SPRING CONFERENCE TRAVEL

TRACK TRAVELING

REPAIRS AND MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES

custodial supplies

ITECH SUPPLIES

MYSTERY SCIENCE

TECHNOLOGY SUPPLIES

PBIS

DONUTS FOR DAD SUPPLIES

VERIZON HOT SPOTS FOR DISTANCE LEARNING 240.06

WASTE MANAGEMENT OF SIOUX CITY TRASH DISPOSAL

1,060.45

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE PHONE/INTERNET 661.10

WIDMAN, ASHLEY MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 307.68

WOODBURY CENTRAL SCHOOL FALL 2022 CONCURRENT ENROLLMENT 311.35

127,130.34

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

AC&R SPECIALISTS BRONSON WALK IN FREEZER REPAIR

529.55

DFA DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE, LLC MILK 3,139.53

LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA PIZZA AND CRAZY BREAD 1,779.00

MARTIN BROS. FOOD 13,932.47

US BANK Food Purchase, CONFERENCE, SUPPLIES 717.86

20,098.41

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES *popcorn for concessions 68.97

BEER CITY pizza fundraiser for track 3,682.50

BSN SPORTS girls jerseys 172.80

CHESTERMAN COMPANY 254.57

POP MACHINE

TRACK CONCESSIONS

COMPOUND SPORTSWEAR LLC New Warmups 1,716.00

COMSTOCK, TERRY HS STARTER TRACK OFFICIAL 250.00

DENISON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT entry fee track meet 200.00

DON’S PRO SHOP End of year team awards 128.00

HARTIGAN, TOM JH TRACK STARTER OFFICIAL 230.00

HAUFF MID AMERICA SPORTS 867.89

Gameballs for Baseball Track Items

HY-VEE DONUTS FOR DISTRICT CONVENTION 143.49

IOWA FFA ASSOCIATION State Convention Registration 205.00

IOWA H.S. MUSIC ASSOCIATION Large group contest registration fee 212.00

MID-BELL MUSIC INC Flute lip plate patch 9.99

NORTHWEST IOWA CHORAL DIRECTORS ASSOCIATION Baseball Fundraiser 60.00

SIOUX CITY MUSIC BOOSTERS 5-7 HONOR CHOIR MEALS 170.00

TIEFENTHALER QUALITY MEATS Baseball Fundraiser 4,253.41

US BANK 4,430.11

SOFTBALL TEAM BONDING AND DATA FEEDBACK

Adjustable practice hurdles

Menards- Backdrop Supplies

Award certificates for band & choir

TRACK TRAVELING

food for athletes after track meet

COACHING SUPPORTS

Choir Folders for Honor Choir

BASKETBALL MEAL AND GAS

VARSITY SPIRIT FASHIONS & SUPPLIES, LLC Cheer Poms 432.50

WALL OF FAME, GRAFFIX INC. Jersey/Hat Order 2,615.00

WALSWORTH PUBLISHING COMPANY elementary yearbook deposit 540.00

20,642.23

DEBT SERVICES FUND

DE LAGE LANDEN PUBLIC FINANCE LLC BUS LEASE PAYMENT 20,926.71

KUBOTA LEASING SKID LOADER LEASE 661.73

21,588.44

BEFORE AND AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAMS

US BANK Education.com subscription-Summer Bell 147.40

147.40

ONE CENT SALES TAX REVENUE

BURKE ENGR SALES CO door locks for classroom handle 5,962.50

INCIDENT IQ, LLC Incident IQ for tech and facilities 5,525.41

MTC MECHANICAL, INC..13,168.00 hvac repair

PROGRESS BILLING-HEAT PUMP REPLACEMENT

US BANK TECHNOLOGY SUPPLIES 1,014.97

25,670.88

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 25, 2023