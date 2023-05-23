LaVaughn “Bonnie” Spotts, 94, of Kingsley, Iowa (formerly of Battle Creek, Iowa) passed away on May 9, 2023, at the MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center of Sioux City, Iowa.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, May 27, 2023, with a Visitation held prior to the service from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at the First Presbyterian Church of Battle Creek, Iowa. Rev. Kevin J. Freese will officiate. Private Family Committal Services will be held in the Mount Hope Cemetery of Battle Creek, Iowa. The Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home of Battle Creek, Iowa, is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at www.christensenvanhouten.com

LaVaughn (better known as Bonnie) Wilcke Spotts was born on August 2, 1928. She was the eighth child of Christian “Chris” and Lydia (Will) Wilcke. Bonnie received her education and graduated from Ida Grove Public School with the class of 1945. After graduation, Bonnie worked for First State Bank in Battle Creek, Iowa. On August 3, 1946, Bonnie was united in marriage to Daniel T. Spotts, Jr. in the Little Brown Church of Nashua, Iowa. Blessed with three children: Daniel III, James, and Deidre “Dede”, Bonnie became a stay-at-home mother to raise their family.

In 1967 she returned to working outside the home with Ida Grove Public Schools. In 1969 she accepted a job at the CO-OP, INC., where she retired as an office manager in 1995. Bonnie and Dan farmed most of their married life in the local area. After Dan passed away in 1983 Bonnie remained on the farm until 1994, when she relocated to her present home Battle Creek.

Bonnie was a faithful member of the First Presbyterian Church of Battle Creek. She served as a Trustee and later as a member of the building and finance committee. Bonnie was also a member of the Mariners Club, Battle Creek Woman’s Club, Neighborly Neighbors Club, and two local Bridge clubs. She also served on the Battle Creek City Council for 4 years. Bonnie thoroughly enjoyed cooking and having her family over for dinner. She also enjoyed her flower gardens and would lend a helping hand by caring for the flowers at the church for several years. But most of all Bonnie always put family first.

Left to mourn her passing are her children: Daniel III (Janet) Spotts of Royce, TX, James (Susan) Spotts of Battle Creek, IA, and Deidre (Jack) Verschoor of Kingsley, IA; grandchildren: Kim (Tim) Jordan, Karrie ( Fiancé Kyriakos Kyriakoulis) Smith, Chet (Katie) Verschoor, Tory Verschoor, Joe (Erin) Verschoor, Brody (Samantha) Verschoor and Gable (Kenzie) Verschoor; great grandchildren: Jolie McClellan, Jaden McClellan, Lexie Smith, Cole Smith, Joslyn Verschoor, Jackson Verschoor, Zeke Verschoor, Teague Verschoor, Griffin Verschoor, Keelie Verschoor, Beckett Verschoor, Henlie Verschoor, Conrad Verschoor and Stefan Verschoor; sister Isabel Plagge; sister-in-law Jean Wilcke; extended family and friends.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband Daniel T. Spotts, Jr.; parents Chris and Lydia Wilcke; brothers Ervin, Harlan, Wendell, Floyd, and Walter; sisters Francis, Marie, and Phyllis; two half-brothers and two half-sisters.