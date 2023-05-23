Lawton-Bronson School Board Minutes — April 10, 2023

Lawton-Bronson Community School

2023-2024 District Budget Hearing/Regular Board Meeting

Lawton-Bronson Community School District

Library – 100 Tara Way, Lawton, Iowa

Monday, April 10, 2023

7:00 p.m.

The Lawton-Bronson Community Schools District will prepare all students to contribute productively to the global world of work and community.

A. Call to Order

Meeting called to order at 7:00pm

B. Pledge of Allegiance

C. Roll Call

White, Garnand, Reinke, Sappingfield, Mesz all present.

D. Welcome Visitors and Guests

E. Public Forum

F. Approval of Agenda – Additions or deletions may be requested by Board members, visitors, or Administrators. An agenda which has been posted more than twenty-four hours prior to a scheduled meeting may be amended to include additional matters only if good cause exists requiring expeditious discussions or action on such matters.

Sappingfield moved to approve the agenda. White seconded. All in favor.

Code of Iowa, Chapter 21 – Open Meetings Law

G. Budget Hearing

H. Redistricting Hearing

I. Communications

1. Board member update

Shook shared that our LB Print Shop has produced decals for the new ambulance in Lawton and included some pictures. The graphics look very nice and said that the Lawton Fire Department has gotten lots of complements on it and credit should be given to Mr. Busch and his LB Print Zone class.

J. Reports

1. Superintendent/Elementary Principal’s Report

It’s Circus Time. The 3rd graders will be attending the Shire Circus. This has been a long-standing tradition at LB. The kids are really looking forward to it.

Fine Arts Night at the elementary school will be May 9th. Student art work is on display throughout the commons and along the art room hallway. Mr. Prior and Mrs. Blevins do a remarkable job in preparing for this event. We will also be recognizing our retiring elementary teachers on this night. The retiring teachers are Karen South, Pat Sutton, and Laurie Amick.

Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress (ISASP) testing will be the week of April 2nd for grades 3-6. Students are tested in Reading, Math, Language Arts, and Writing.

We are already hard at work preparing for fall in-service days including refresher courses on our spelling program, Sitton Spelling; run, hide, fight protocols with the Woodbury County Sherriff’s department, and finally our guest speaker in our opening kick-off breakfast on August 17th will be Dan Meers, the Kansas City Chief’s long-time mascot.

Students in grades 2-4 made the trip to the Tyson events center for the NAIA Women’s national tournament. The team that was playing from Texas happened to be the EAGLES. The kids really got into it.

2. Secondary Principal’s Report

We will be conducting the state annual Conditions for Learning Survey. This is a survey the state requires all public schools to administer to students in grades 3-12 gauging the different aspects of their school day. This is why we have instilled Fun Friday, student of the month, birthday’s in the announcements, and our “be kind” program.

Prom is April 22nd with the grand march at 3:30pm in the Lawton High School Gymnasium.

Rachael Knecht, was the high school student of the month and Sydney Lahrs was the junior high student of the month.

High School fine arts night it May 8th.

Class night is May 10th in the Lawton Gym at 6:30pm.

Graduation is May 14th at 2:00pm in the Lawton Gym

3. Monthly financial reports

Miller presented monthly financial statements

4. Board Bill Auditor Report

Reinke asked question on board bills

K. Consent Agenda

1. Approve minutes of previous meeting

2. Approve bills payable

3. Approve budget summaries

Sappingfield moved to approve the consent agenda. Garnand seconded. All in favor.

L. Personnel

1. Approve resignation of Elementary Teacher

Garnand moved to approve the resignation of Laurie Amick as Elementary Teacher. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.

2. Approve resignation of Elementary Para Professional

White moved to approve the resignation of Susan Casey as Elementary Para Professional. Garnand seconded. All in favor.

3. Approve resignation of varsity assistant boys’ basketball coach

Garnand moved to approve the resignation of Ken Rohmiller as varsity assistant boys’ basketball coach. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.

4. Approve resignation of head junior high boys’ basketball coach

Mesz moved to approve the resignation of Austin Lefler as head junior high boys’ basketball coach. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.

5. Approve hiring head junior high football coach

White moved to approve hiring Shawn Seppala as head junior high football coach. Mesz seconded. All in favor.

6. Approve hiring volunteer assistant track coach

Mesz moved to approve hiring Lindsey Flammang as a volunteer assistant track coach. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.

M. New Business

1. Approve 2023-2024 Certified Budget

Sappingfield moved to approve the 2023-2024 certified budget. Garnand seconded. All in favor.

2. Approve budget guarantee for 2023-2024 school year

White moved to approve the budget guarantee for the 2023-2024 school year. Mesz seconded. All in favor.

3. Approve 2023-2024 Teacher Master Contract

Sappingfield moved to approve the 2023-2024 Teacher Master Contract. Garnand seconded. All in favor. Reinke and White abstained.

4. Approve one-time Teacher retention bonus

Sappingfield moved to approve the one-time teacher retention bonus. Garnand seconded. All in favor. Reinke and White abstained.

5. Approve noncertified employee contracts

White moved to approve 2023-2024 noncertified employee contracts. Garnand seconded. All in favor.

6. Approve schedule D contracts

Sappingfield moved to approve 2023-2024 schedule D contracts. Mesz seconded. All in favor.

7. Approve contract for High School Principal

Mesz moved to approve the contract for Brandi Jessen as High School Principal. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.

8. Approve contract for Superintendent/Elementary Principal

Sappingfield moved to approve the contract for Chad Shook as Superintendent/Elementary Principal. White seconded. All in favor.

9. Second reading to amend board policy regarding the 400-407 Series: Employees

10. Approve updated board policy regarding the 400-407 Series: Employees

Garnand moved to approve the updated board policy regarding the 400-407 series: employees. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.

11. First reading to amend board policy for Purchasing-Bidding

12. Approve milk bid

Sappingfield moved to approve the bid from Prairie Farms for milk. Garnand seconded. All in favor.

13. Approve quiz bowl trip

Garnand moved to approve the quiz bowl trip to the National Small School Quiz Bowl Tournament in Chicago. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.

14. Approve moving the date for the regular May board meeting

White moved to approve moving the date for the regular May board meeting to May 11, 2023. Garnand seconded. All in favor.

15. Approve 2023 graduates

Sappingfield moved to approve the 2023 graduates. Mesz seconded. All in favor.

N. Adjourn

Mesz moved to adjourn. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.

Meeting adjourned at 8:32pm.

Dennis Reinke, Board President

Mercedees Miller, Board Secretary

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 25, 2023