Lawton-Bronson School Board Minutes — April 19, 2023
Lawton-Bronson Community School
Special Board Meeting
Lawton-Bronson Community School District
Conference Room – 113 W 1st St, Bronson, Iowa
Wednesday, April 19, 2023
7:00 a.m.
The Lawton-Bronson Community Schools District will prepare all students to contribute productively to the global world of work and community.
A. Call to Order
Meeting called to order at 7:00am.
B. Pledge of Allegiance
C. Roll Call
Reinke, Mesz, Garnand, White, present. Sappingfield absent.
D. Welcome Visitors and Guests
E. Public Forum
F. Approval of Agenda – Additions or deletions may be requested by Board members, visitors, or Administrators. An agenda which has been posted more than twenty-four hours prior to a scheduled meeting may be amended to include additional matters only if good cause exists requiring expeditious discussions or action on such matters.
Garnand moved to approve the agenda. White seconded. All in favor.
Code of Iowa, Chapter 21 – Open Meetings Law
G. Discussion Item
1. Discuss the proposed Redistricting Maps of the District
Garnand moved to adjourn. White seconded. All in favor.
H. Adjourn
Meeting adjourned at 7:17am.
Dennis Reinke, Board President
Mercedees Miller, Board Secretary
Published in The Record
Thursday, May 25, 2023