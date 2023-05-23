Lawton-Bronson School Board Minutes — April 19, 2023

Lawton-Bronson Community School

Special Board Meeting

Lawton-Bronson Community School District

Conference Room – 113 W 1st St, Bronson, Iowa

Wednesday, April 19, 2023

7:00 a.m.

A. Call to Order

Meeting called to order at 7:00am.

B. Pledge of Allegiance

C. Roll Call

Reinke, Mesz, Garnand, White, present. Sappingfield absent.

D. Welcome Visitors and Guests

E. Public Forum

F. Approval of Agenda – Additions or deletions may be requested by Board members, visitors, or Administrators. An agenda which has been posted more than twenty-four hours prior to a scheduled meeting may be amended to include additional matters only if good cause exists requiring expeditious discussions or action on such matters.

Garnand moved to approve the agenda. White seconded. All in favor.

Code of Iowa, Chapter 21 – Open Meetings Law

G. Discussion Item

1. Discuss the proposed Redistricting Maps of the District

Garnand moved to adjourn. White seconded. All in favor.

H. Adjourn

Meeting adjourned at 7:17am.

Dennis Reinke, Board President

Mercedees Miller, Board Secretary

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 25, 2023