Lawton Council Minutes/Bills — May 10, 2023

Lawton City Council

May 10, 2023

The Lawton city council met in regular session at 5:30pm on May 10, 2023 in the council chambers at 315 Ash St. Mayor Pedersen called the meeting to order around 5:30pm. Roll call was answered by Heiss, Roth, and Saunders. Also in attendance: city clerk Tricia Jernberg, public works director Justin Dunnington, attorney Ryan Beardshear, James Loomis, Joel Robinson, Carly Brown, Greg Gill, and Jon Diemer.

Agenda: Motion by Heiss, second by Saunders to approve the agenda as posted. Motion carried with all members present voting aye.

Public forum: Woodbury County Attorney James Loomis addressed the council.

Sheriff: the April report was included in the packet.

Fire: there was no report given.

Clerk: Clerk reported IMWCA annual site visit was completed and asked for updated fire roster with training, still having technical issues with the electronic sign, community center has been busy with graduation parties and will continue to be busy for the next few weeks, the final pay request for the building has been certified and is included in the payment May distributions, pet licenses expire in June so preparing everything for that process, FEMA has begun the process of updating the flood plain maps, HF718 has passed on tax reform so more information to follow on how that will affect Lawton, one verbal complaint about a rundown property we will be keeping an eye on, building permits for April and May include 403 E Oak (deck & patio), 146 W Creek (garage), updated drawings for 216 Ash (storage units), 323 E Main (retaining wall), and 139 W Creek (water & sewer service).

Mayor: Mayor is starting to work on a Grand Opening Celebration for the building.

Public works: Director reported work at the ballfields, donation of aggregate from a local community member, asphalt repairs were completed, library shelves are almost completely built, and fence around the units at the building was completed as well.

Attorney: Attorney noted FEMA flood plain process. Council would like the city to reach out to affected property owners.

Consent agenda: Motion by Heiss, second by Saunders to approve the minutes of April 12, 2023 regular council meeting. Motion carried with all voting aye. Motion by Heiss, second by Roth to approve May disbursements and April claims for payment and financial reports. Motion carried with all voting aye. Motion by Saunders, second by Heiss to approve the utility billing trial balance and accounts receivable audit report. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Sale of real property: The city received one proposal and another interested party. After discussion, council will not sell the property and create a secondary rental space.

Garbage services: Motion by Heiss, second by Roth to approve the contract as sent in request for proposals. Motion carried with all voting aye. Bids were received on the sanitation contract from Gill Hauling, CHN, Waste Management, and G&K Disposal. Bids were opened, compared, and discussed by council. Motion by Saunders, second by Roth to award a 2-year contract beginning July 1, 2023, to G&K Disposal. Motion carried with all voting aye.

UTV: Motion by Heiss, second by Roth to approve Resolution 2023-13 a resolution providing the option to purchase the 2021 Honda Pioneer 700 from Lawton Motor Co in the amount of $17,000 in July 2023. Motion carried on a roll call vote with all members present voting aye. Councilman Saunders asked about its intended uses and requests director to receive certification to spray chemicals so spraying can be done in-house rather than by a 3rd party company.

Hire seasonal: Discussion including budget, cash on hand, and mowing needs. Motion by Heiss, second by Roth to approve hiring one part-time seasonal employee. Motion carried with all voting aye.

CO2 pipeline: No action taken.

County wind turbine ordinance: Discussion on the Woodbury County Supervisors’ ordinance amendment. Motion by Roth, second by Saunders to submit an opinion on behalf of the city of Lawton agreeing with the 2-mile setback from city limits ordinance. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Fund investments: No action taken.

Spring cleanup: No action taken.

With no further business, motion by Heiss, second by Saunders to adjourn the meeting at 6:37pm. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Jesse Pedersen, Mayor

Tricia Jernberg, City Clerk

Lawton Claims & Revenues- April 2023

ANALYTICAL & CONSULTING SEWER TESTING $45.00

ARNOLD MOTOR SUPPLY DSL TREAT $14.15

BOMGAARS JD BOOTS $137.97

CITY OF LAWTON FIRE UTILITIES $40.05

COLLECTION SERVICES CENTER CHILD SUPPORT $410.76

DAKOTA SUPPLY GROUP NEW WATERLINE SUPPLIES $1,185.61

EFTPS FED/FICA TAX $3,137.64

FIRE SERVICE TRAINING BUREAU CERT FEES-WEILAND/

OLESEN $ 200.00

GILL HAULING, INC. MARCH GARBAGE $6,407.01

HAKA PW & FIRE FUEL $980.99

I&S GROUP SEWER IMPROVEMENTS $12,151.25

IPERS REGULAR IPERS $2,073.07

JENNIFER JOHNSON CC RENTAL REFUND $100.00

JP COOKE 2023 PET TAGS $84.95

JUSTIN DUNNINGTON PR ADVANCE $1,180.00

LOWES HOME IMPROVEMENT SHOP RACKS/BLINDS/JANITORIAL $1,291.96

METERING & TECHNOLOGY 6 METERS, M25S, ENDPOINTS $1,995.30

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY UTILITIES $3,801.57

O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE FIRE-AIR FILTERS/STABILIZER $195.04

RICHARDSON TRUCKING LLC TREE PILE REMOVAL $2,952.00

SG CONCRETE W BIRCH FIX $1,080.00

SOOLAND BOBCAT FUEL FILTER FOR TOOLCAT $89.05

THE RECORD MARCH PUBLISHING $651.78

TREAS ST IA March 2023 WET $665.98

USABLUEBOOK CHEMICALS FOR WATER TESTING $218.40

WELLMARK HEALTH INSURANCE $1,844.06

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE PHONE & INTERNET $628.69

WIGMAN COMPANY BLACK PIPE/FLOOR FLG $391.10

WIT FIRE TRAINING $1,360.00

Claims by fund: General $15,384.40, Fire $2,480.94, Road Use Tax $3,614.49, Water $9,848.96, Sewer $13,984.59

Revenue by fund: General $120,587.41, Fire $303.13, Road Use Tax $10,563.60, Local Option Sales Tax $9,883.93, Water $11,443.69, Sewer $15,694.97

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 25, 2023