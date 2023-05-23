Lawton Council Minutes — May 12, 2023

Lawton City Council

May 12, 2023

The Lawton city council met in special session at 12:00pm on May 12, 2023. Mayor Pro-tem Saunders called the meeting to order around 12:03pm. Roll call was answered by Heiss (via phone), Otto (via phone) and Saunders (via phone). Also in attendance: city clerk Tricia Jernberg.

Agenda: Motion by Heiss, second by Saunders to approve the agenda as posted. Motion carried with all voting aye.

May disbursements: Motion by Saunders, second by Heiss to approve the May disbursements. Motion carried with all voting aye.

With no further business, motion by Heiss, second by Saunders to adjourn the meeting around 12:05pm.

Jesse Pedersen, Mayor

Tricia Jernberg, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 25, 2023