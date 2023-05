Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Minutes & Bills — May 10, 2023

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO

COMMUNITY SCHOOL

BOARD MEETING

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM

Place: Board Room, Central Office, Mapleton, Iowa

Present: Wimmer, Streck, Kennedy, Hamann, and Schram

Absent: None

Others: 5 guests

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 7:04 PM.

II. Communications

The board enjoyed pies provided by Security National Bank for School Board Appreciation Month.

Mrs. Else asked the board about approved fundraisers and our website.

Ann Hardy addressed the board about turnover in the Anthon building and the need for a culture shift.

III. Consent Agenda

Hamann moved and Streck seconded to approve the consent agenda. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

General $269,846.13; Management $3,248.36; PPEL $16,754; Activity $40,521.96; Hot Lunch $70,852.93; Infrastructure $61,966.34; Extra&Hourly Pay $155,424.35.

IV. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring – This item was moved to the end of the meeting after exempt session. Streck moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the resignations of Dina Mitchell (title teacher), Kirk Bollig (bus driver), Mona Kirchgatter (art teacher), Rochelle Maynard (K-8 principal), Derek Dougherty (MS teacher), and Jon Hookham (Anthon custodian); and the hiring of Bill Collins (2nd semester MS algebra), Logan Landwehr (HS special ed teacher), Jacob Burger (Head football), Tiffany DeRocher, Izabel Borja, Maddison Vermeys, and Frankie Hopkins (BOP summer program), and David Seieroe (60% Elem counselor). 5 ayes. Motion carried

B. Approval of District Boundary Map – Streck moved and Schram seconded to table until tomorrow. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

C. Certified Staff Handbook – Schram moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the certified staff handbook. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

D. E-Rate Technology Bids – Streck moved and Hamann seconded to table this item until June. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

E. Appointment of Designated Person for Asbestos and Child Abuse Investigator – President Wimmer appointed Kody Berg for asbestos and Jen Kinsey for child abuse investigator. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

F. Board Policy Review 700 Series – Hamann moved and Schram seconded to approve the 700 policies. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

G. Non-Certified and Administrative Contracts – This item was moved to the end of the meeting after exempt session. Streck moved and Schram seconded to approve the non-certified and administrative contracts with a 4.54% increase. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

H. 2021-2022 Audit – Streck moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the 21-22 audit. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

I. Early Graduation – board policy 505.6 states requirements for early graduation so no motion needed.

J. Girls’ Wrestling Contract for 23-24 – Schram moved and Hamann seconded to approve the girls’ wrestling contract with West Monona. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

V. Discussion Items

A. Registration Fees for 2023-2024 School Year

B. School Branding

VI. Reports

A. Principal Reports

VII. Future Agenda Item Requests

A. Approval of 2023-2024 General and Building-Level Handbooks

B. Registration Fees and Meal Prices for 2023-2024

C. Milk Bids for 2023-2024

VIII. Announcements

A. Commencement- 2:00 PM, Sunday, May 21, 2023 at MVAOCOU High School Gymnasium

B. Next Meeting- Monday, June 12, 2023 in Anthon

IX. Adjourn – President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 8:30 PM. The board remained in exempt session until 10:09 PM. President Wimmer called the meeting back to order at 10:09 to complete the last two agenda items. President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 10:29 PM.

MVAO Board President – Wimmer

MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

GENERAL FUND

ABU BEKR SHRINE CIRCUS FIELD TRIP 175.00

AHLERS & COONEY PC

LEGAL 862.00

ALEXANDER BOTHWELL, LLC SUPPLIES 100.00

AMAZON.COM BUSINESS ACCOUNT SUPPLIES 212.37

AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION DONATIONS 705.98

ANCHOR MUSIC PUBLICATIONS SUPPLIES 75.00

ARMSTEAD, ANDREW REIMBURSEMENT 270.76

ARNOLD MOTOR SUPPLY SUPPLIES 1,685.07

BARNES AND NOBLE, INC.

SUPPLIES 203.28

BOEKELMAN, TANA REIMBURSEMENT 22.89

BRENNER’S SUPPLIES 219.00

BRITTON, LAURIE REIMBURSEMENT 20.00

BULLWINKLE’S ICE CREAM RENTALS SUPPLIES 300.00

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE, INC. GARBAGE 426.50

CENTURYLINK TELEPHONE 321.60

CITY OF ANTHON, ANTHON CITY HALL UTILITIES 8,403.20

CITY OF DANBURY SUMMER PROGRAM 1,440.00

CITY OF MAPLETON

UTILITIES 19,286.13

CLAIM AID MEDICAID BILLING 275.50

CLARK, KRISTI REIMBURSEMENT 40.99

COLBERT’S MARKET SUPPLIES 1,459.53

CORNHUSKER INTERNATIONAL TRUCKS SUPPLIES 382.58

CROGHAN, BRENDA REIMBURSEMENT 27.71

DANBURY REVIEW PUBLISHING 233.67

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION BUS INSPECTION 1,250.00

DREES, MICHELLE REIMBURSEMENT 273.99

EDUCATORS BENEFIT CONSULTANTS, LLC FLEX PROGRAM 125.00

ELSE, CRISTA REIMBURSEMENT 396.00

FACTS EDUCATION SOLUTIONS, LLC SUPPLIES 1,682.83

FIRST UNUM LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY INSURANCE 489.74

GOLEMO, MIKE SERVICES 75.00

GRAHAM TIRE STORM LAKE TIRES 352.24

HAMMAN, AMY REIMBURSEMENT 278.80

HEALTHIEST YOU INSURANCE 1,463.00

HENRY DOORLY ZOO FIELD TRIP 456.00

HOGLUND BUS CO., INC. SUPPLIES 15.41

HOME DEPOT PRO INSTITUTIONAL, THE SUPPLIES 10,533.09

HOMETOWN VARIETY SUPPLIES 141.35

IOWA ASSOC SCHOOL BOARDS SUPPLIES 2,978.00

IOWA COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK INTERNET 54.65

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL MUSIC ASSO REGISTRATION 262.70

IOWA INFORMATION MEDIA GROUP PUBLISHING/ADVERTISING 815.90

IOWA SPORTS SUPPLY SUPPLIES 229.00

J.W. PEPPER & SONS, INC. SUPPLIES 85.98

JAGER, PATRICIA REIMBURSEMENT 100.00

JESSEN AUTOMOTIVE SUPPLIES 2,015.04

JOHNSON PROPANE INC. PROPANE 6,444.00

JOSTENS YEARBOOK 778.20

JUNIOR LIBRARY GUILD SUPPLIES 2,558.90

KINSEY, JENNIFER REIMBURSEMENT 339.72

KIRCHGATTER, MONA REIMBURSEMENT 385.00

KLINGENSMITH, SHONA REIMBURSEMENT 88.91

KOVARNA, DAVID REIMBURSEMENT 60.00

KOVARNA, LINDA REIMBURSEMENT 170.32

KRIER, TIFFANY REIMBURSEMENT 25.00

LEFEBVRE, MICHAELA REIMBURSEMENT 44.00

MACS CHEVROLET PONTIAC SUPPLIES 110.00

MALLORY, BETHANY REIMBURSEMENT 155.24

MAPLETON BP SUPPLIES 1,220.48

MAPLETON COMMUNICATIONS INTERNET 5,433.74

MAPLETON PRESS LEGAL PUBLISHING/RENEW 356.17

MAYNARD, ROCHELLE REIMBURSEMENT 223.93

MCGRAIN, ERIKA REIMBURSEMENT 208.76

MCGRAW-HILL SUPPLIES 7,867.48

MENARDS SUPPLIES 743.16

MERCYONE ANTHON PHYSICAL 44.68

MONONA COUNTY TREASURER SUPPLIES 50.00

NEW COOP-UTE FUEL 6,533.55

NORTHWEST AREA EDUCATION AGENCY SUPPLIES 360.00

OBERREUTER, ANGELA REIMBURSEMENT 122.00

OCC OUTDOORS, INC. SUPPLIES 886.20

QUILL CORPORATION SUPPLIES 2,053.10

RENNER, TAYLOR REIMBURSEMENT 250.71

RENT-ALL INC. SUPPLIES 225.00

RENTOKIL NORTH AMERICA, INC. SERVICES 56.50

RYAN PUBLISHING COMPANY PUBLISHING 67.20

SANITARY SERVICES GARBAGE 421.30

SASS, ANGELA REIMBURSEMENT 156.19

SCHEER, CONSTANCE REIMBURSEMENT 100.00

SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS OF IOWA REGISTRATION 841.00

SERGEANT BLUFF LUTON COMM SCHOOL TUITION 3,788.04

SOLUTION TREE SUPPLIES 3,116.00

STAPLES BUSINESS CREDIT SUPPLIES 657.33

STOLL, JOHN REIMBURSEMENT 340.20

TNT SALES & SERVICE SERVICES 1,029.84

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE 65,240.51

VANN, CECIL REIMBURSEMENT 396.00

VERIZON BUSINESS SERVICES TELEPHONE 274.49

VERIZON WIRELESS TELEPHONE 279.36

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM COLLEGE TUITION 5,833.00

WESTWOOD COMMUNITY SCHOOL TUITION 87,822.94

WINSUPPLY COMMERCIAL CHARGE SUPPLIES 426.24

WOLFE, BRENDA REIMBURSEMENT 39.26

Fund Total: 269,846.13

MANAGEMENT LEVY FUND

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE 3,248.36

Fund Total: 3,248.36

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT LEVY FUND

ENERGY ASSOCIATION OF IOWA SCHOOLS SERVICES 2,500.00

INCONTROL ELECTRONICS SERVICES 13,704.00

SIGN EXPRESSIONS

SUPPLIES 550.00

Fund Total: 16,754.00

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

ALL AMERICAN SPORTS CORP SUPPLIES 2,967.95

ANDERSON’S SUPPLIES 414.91

BEKKERUS, PATTI MS LARGE GROUP JUDGE 200.00

CARROLL HIGH SCHOOL ENTRY FEES 200.00

CHESTERMAN COMPANY SUPPLIES 13,187.27

COLBERT’S MARKET

SUPPLIES 448.97

COOK, BRIAN OFFICIAL 100.00

CRONIN, TOM MS LARGE GROUP JUDGE 200.00

DANNCO, INC SUPPLIES 559.40

DENISON-SCHLESWIG HIGH SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 200.00

DIRKSEN, KATHERINE REIMBURSEMENT 266.69

DORDT COLLEGE ENTRY

FEE 200.00

DOSE, COREY

REIMBURSEMENT 55.59

FIRESIDE STEAKHOUSE SUPPLIES 1,050.00

GILL, GAIGE

REIMBURSEMENT 106.66

GIRRES, CHRIS SERVICE 150.00

GRAFFIX INC. dba WALL OF FAME SUPPLIES 686.50

HECHT, COLLEEN INSTRUMENTAL JUDGE 200.00

HOLST, LAURA REIMBURSEMENT 1,164.00

HOMETOWN VARIETY SUPPLIES 167.32

HQ4SPORTS SUPPLIES 1,347.00

HUESCHEN, JULIE REIMBURSEMENT 500.00

IOWA SPORTS SUPPLY SUPPLIES 1,974.00

JOHNSON, LYNN SERVICES 185.00

JOSTENS YEARBOOK 944.25

KOVARNA, DAVID REIMBURSEMENT 306.88

MANSON NORTHWEST WEBSTER ENTRY FEE 200.00

NATIONAL FFA ORGANIZATION SUPPLIES 275.00

NEWELL-FONDA HIGH SCHOOL, Brian ENTRY FEE 200.00

ON DECK SPORTS SUPPLIES 1,896.22

RAPID WRISTBANDS.COM SUPPLIES 196.00

RIDGE VIEW COMMUNITY SCHOOL ENTRY FEES 200.00

SADLER, JILL REIMBURSEMENT 102.00

SAM’S CLUB SUPPLIES 15.62

SASS, ANGELA REIMBURSEMENT 3,344.81

SCHEELS SUPPLIES 899.94

SCHOLL, JORDAN REIMBURSEMENT 1,187.42

SCHOLL, KATHY REIMBURSEMENT 440.98

SCHRAM, PAULA REIMBURSEMENT 82.02

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK CHANGE BAG 400.00

SIOUX CITY-EAST HIGH SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 720.00

SOUTHWEST VALLEY SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 150.00

STECKELBERG, ANDREW REIMBURSEMENT 30.00

WIMMER, JON REIMBURSEMENT 2,399.56

Fund Total: 40,521.96

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

KEMPS MILK 3,527.17

MAPLE VALLEY ANTHON OTO OPERATING REIMBURSEMENT

19,517.75

MARTIN BROS.

SUPPLIES 46,911.61

STRACHAN SALES INC. DBA HOBART REPAIRS 896.40

Fund Total: 70,852.93

INFRASTRUCTURE SALES TAX FUND

BOOK SYSTEMS, INC. LIBRARY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM 2,835.00

COMPUTER INFORMATION CONCEPTS STUDENT DATABASE 18,526.00

FLEWELLING SAND & GRAVEL ROCK 1,408.76

GORDON FLESCH COMPANY COPIER 2,317.48

GREEN WAY SERVICES 900.70

HER HEALTH WOMEN’S CENTER TRAINING 386.10

INCONTROL ELECTRONICS SURVEILLANCE SYSTEM 604.00

INNOVATIVE LABORATORY SYSTEMS, INC. FURNITURE 7,905.00

NCH dba CHEMSEARCH SUPPLIES 1,854.55

RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICES SERVICE 4,401.33

RENTOKIL NORTH AMERICA, INC. dba SERVICES 181.93

RICK’S COMPUTER SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT 14,038.00

ROTO-ROOTER SERVICES 296.39

SOFTWARE UNLIMITED INC. ACCOUNTING SOFTWARE 5,650.00

STRACHAN SALES INC. DBA HOBART REPAIRS 661.10

Fund Total: 61,966.34

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 25, 2023