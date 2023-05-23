Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Minutes — May 11, 2023

MAPLE VALLEY – ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL

SPECIAL SCHOOL BOARD MEETING — MAY 11, 2023

President Wimmer called the meeting to order at 7:03 PM.

Present: Wimmer, Streck, Kennedy

Absent: Hamman and Schram

Guests: Crista Else and Kim Handke

Streck motioned and Kennedy seconded that the board select Map option 1 and approve the proposed resolution stating so.

The Board of Directors of the MVAO Community School District, in the Counties of Monona, Woodbury, Ida, and Crawford, State of Iowa, met in open session, at the district Central Office, 501 South 7 th Street, Mapleton, Iowa at 7:00 P.M., on the above date. There were present President Dale Wimmer, in the chair, and the following members of the Board of Directors: Streck, Kennedy, Absent: Hamann, and Schram

The proposed action to adopt redistricting plan adjusting director district boundaries and approving existing method of election following the 2020 federal census was considered. Director Wimmer introduced the following Resolution and moved that it be adopted. Director Kennedy seconded the motion to adopt. The roll was called and the vote was: AYES: Wimmer, Kennedy, and Streck. NAYS: None

Whereupon, the President declared the resolution duly adopted as follows:

RESOLUTION ADOPTING PLAN TO ADJUST DIRECTOR DISTRICTS BOUNDARIES AND APPROVE EXISTING METHOD OF ELECTION FOLLOWING 2020 FEDERAL CENSUS

WHEREAS, Iowa Code Section 275.23A provides that a public school district which has a board of directors with members representing director districts shall be divided into director districts according to standards specified in state law; and

WHEREAS, following each federal decennial census, the board of directors of the school district shall 1) determine whether the school district’s existing director district boundaries conform to state law utilizing the most recent federal decennial census; 2) adjust director district boundaries when appropriate and may change its method of election, if desired and 3) prepare the necessary paperwork related to director district boundaries and any change in method of election required for submission to the Secretary of State; and WHEREAS, the Board of Directors of the MVAO Community School District has five (5) directors under its current method of election; five (5) of whom are elected at-large but must live in their respective single director districts; and

WHEREAS, the District has contracted with Mapping Strategies, LLC (“Mapping Strategies”) to provide assistance to the District with respect to the application of the 2020 federal census population data to its existing director district boundaries; and

WHEREAS, according to the analysis conducted by Mapping Strategies, all five (5) of the director district boundaries for the MVAO Community School District need adjustment to conform to state law based on the 2020 federal census population; and

WHEREAS, the new adjusted director district boundaries are described and depicted on the school redistricting worksheet and proposed director district configuration map(s) attached hereto as Exhibit A; and WHEREAS, the Board of Directors of the MVAO Community School District has reviewed and fully considered the findings of Mapping Strategies, including the redistricting worksheet and proposed director district configuration map(s), and the following action is now considered to be in the best interests of the MVAO Community School District and the residents thereof.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE MVAO COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT: Section 1. That the MVAO Community School District shall make no change to its current method of election for its Board of Directors and it shall continue to have five (5) directors under its current method of election; five (5) of whom are elected at-large but must live in their respective single director districts; and Section 2. That the redistricting plan attached adjusting all five (5) of the director district boundaries of the MVAO Community School District following the 2020 federal census population is adopted and the Board of Directors hereby authorizes the redrawing of such necessary director district boundaries to become effective July 1, 2023 for the 2023 regular school election. Section 3. That the appropriate officials of the MVAO Community School District are authorized to make all certifications and submit any and all information as necessary and required by law regarding the redistricting plan and the adjustment of director district boundaries to the Iowa Secretary of State and other state and local agencies.

PASSED AND ADOPTED this 11th day of May, 2023.

MVAO Community School District

By: Dale Wimmer, President of the Board of Directors

Attest: Shona Klingensmith, Secretary of the Board of Directors

President Wimmer adjourned at 7:14 PM.

MVAO Board President – Wimmer

MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 25, 2023