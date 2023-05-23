Norma J. Pinkerton, 92, of Kingsley, Iowa, passed away on May 16, 2023, at Kingsley Specialty Care.

A Celebration of Life Service took place on Monday, May 22, 2023, at the Johnson-Earnest Funeral Home in Kingsley. Rev. Michael Stevens of the Kingsley United Methodist Church officiated. Burial followed at the Kingsley Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through mauerjohnsonfh.com

Norma Janette Pinkerton was born on January 5, 1931, in Correctionville, Iowa, the daughter of Ralph and Ella (Jaacks) Mathers. She attended school in Correctionville and Sioux City prior to graduating from high school in Kingsley. While in high school, Norma worked as a telephone operator and other jobs.

On December 11, 1953, Norma and Neal Pinkerton were united in marriage at the United Methodist Church in Kingsley. After starting her family, she began working as the Hinton School Board Secretary as well as administrative assistant to the superintendent. She later worked as an administrative assistant with Western Iowa Technical Community College and Terra Industries in Sioux City. She was the accountant for Neal’s business, Pinkerton Diesel before retiring in 1989.

Norma and Neal enjoyed building, renovating and refurbishing their homes and became experts at many things including painting, papering and woodwork refinishing. They built two houses and remodeled several others for themselves and family. They enjoyed spending time with their grandchildren and shared their summers with them fishing, playing cards and board games at their campground on Lake Clitherall. She attended as many concerts, recitals, games, contests and graduations as she could and always found the words to make them feel special. Norma was an excellent cook and loved entertaining her family.

She is lovingly remembered by her husband of 69 years, Neal Pinkerton of Kingsley, IA; her children, Debra (Bill) Groskurth of Hinton, IA, Perry (Diane) Pinkerton of Hinton, IA and Donna (Randal) Washburn of Sioux City, IA; grandchildren, Jennifer (Kevin) Small, Steven (Carrie) Pinkerton, Angela (Paul) Peters, Brandi Pinkerton, Ben (Amanda) Washburn, Alexis (Russell) Garry; great-grandchildren, Kalyn (Ben) Towner, Emily Small, Jacob Small, Olivia Washburn, Alyssa Peters, Roan Washburn, Makenna Peters, Lyra Washburn, River Garry, Vivian Garry, Oliver Pinkerton and Kreston Washburn; sisters, Janice Pfaffle and Marge Laddusaw both of Kingsley, IA; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Helen Bolton and Evelyn Woodall; brothers, Jim, Wayne and Bob Mathers.