Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes & Claims — May 2, 2023

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

May 2, 2023

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in Courthouse Boardroom on May 2, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. All members of the Board of Supervisors were present except Don Kass. All votes following are a roll call vote of an aye per each board member, unless otherwise indicated. Board Vice Chairman Craig Anderson called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve the 5/2/23 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve the minutes from the 4/25/23 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the claims paid 5/2/23 and payroll issued 4/28/23. Motion Carried.

Motion by VanOtterloo, seconded by Horton, to approve the FY 2023-24 Deputy Salary Resolution #050223-1. VanOtterloo-aye; Horton-aye; Anderson-aye; Meis-aye; Kass-absent. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve FY 2023-24 Transfer Resolution #050223-2. VanOtterloo-aye; Horton-aye; Anderson-aye; Meis-aye; Kass-absent Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve FY 2023-24 Appropriation Resolution #050223-3. VanOtterloo-aye; Horton-aye; Anderson-aye; Meis-aye; Kass-absent Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve a minor subdivision, Ruden Addition in Section 12 of Johnson Township. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the Right of Way contracts for project LC-133230, LC-262820, LC-051580. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by VanOtterloo, to hire Jason Daum as a motor-grader operator beginning May 8th, 2023. Motion Carried.

The meeting was adjourned by Vice Chairman Anderson at 11:15 am.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Craig Anderson,Vice Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 5-2-2023

Access Systems copier

contract 504.70

AgriVision Equipment mower service 54.32

Noel Ahmann postage 25.20

City of Akron UTILITIES 94.94

Akron Hometowner

publications 370.36

Allied Oil PARTS 2476.53

Alpha Wireless vehicle

equipment 4004.81

Amy Augustine mileage 32.75

Beelner Service BUILDINGS..442.96

Cole Beitelspacher cell phone allowance 30.00

Bekins Fire inspection 113.59

Bentson Pest Control extermination services 100.00

Blohm Inspection OUTSIDE ENGINEERING 4315.00

Lonnie Bohlke cell phone

allowance 30.00

Boji Divers zip seal 145.00

Donna Bolton RIGHT-OF-

WAY 612.50

Bomgaars supplies 510.20

Robert B. Brock attorney

fees 347.79

City of Brunsville UTILITIES 52.20

Misty Bubke transcripts 130.50

C & B Operations JD

Gators 29990.00

Callyo 2009 Corp software.. 1770.00

Campbell’s Electric

BUILDINGS 581.09

Carroll Construction Supply BRIDGES 125.18

Casey’s fuel 4348.96

Chapman Overhead Door door repairs 841.60

Cherokee Co Sheriff service 55.50

Cole Papers custodial

supplies 220.59

Culligan Water water 41.50

CWD food supplies 2343.14

Denco Corporation BOX

CULVERTS 6194.40

DeVries Tool PARTS 17.50

District III Recorder’s Assoc.

dues 50.00

Dixon Construction

construction 85628.24

Eakes supplies 299.53

Fareway food supplies 345.73

Stacey Feldman mileage 133.36

Floyd Valley Healthcare medical services 803.50

Frank Dunn Co. ASPHALT CONCRETE 672.00

Fremont Tire TIRES &

TUBES 2920.00

Frontier phone 1609.73

Steven & Tonya Galles RIGHT-OF-WAY 1100.00

GCC Alliance Concrete BOX CULVERTS 1630.50

Genoa Healthcare inmate meds 349.65

Jolynn Goodchild mileage 47.16

Gordon Flesch Company copier maint agreement 100.71

Govconnection switch for

network 1134.27

Groves Emergency Lighting vehicle equipment 2618.80

Hardware Hank supplies 59.87

Jamie Hauser mileage 613.08

Roger Hawkins RIGHT-OF-

WAY 846.00

Pat Heissel cell phone allowance 90.00

Betty Jean Homan RIGHT-OF-WAY 647.00

Horizon Distribution wash cards 300.00

Nathan Hoss parts 19.89

HyVee meeting expense 256.80

Iowa DOT MATERIALS 2570.75

Inland Truck Parts PARTS 323.08

Iowa Dept of Public Safety on line warrants 3642.00

Iowa Law Enforcement Academy defensive tactics school 625.00

Iowa Secretary of State notary fee 30.00

Iowa State University SCHOOLS & MEETING FEES 90.00

ISCTA registration 150.00

I-State Truck Center PARTS.. 157.73

Jack’s Uniforms uniform 386.59

Jami L. Johnson deposition 360.00

Jant Pharmacal Corporation drug test cup 141.25

Bobbi Kellen meals 19.78

Kimball-Midwest Co. PARTS 63.75

City of Kingsley UTILITIES 44.50

Kunkel Cleaning cleaning

services 1840.00

Lampert Lumber PIPE

CULVERTS 270.08

City of Le Mars utilities 77.27

Le Mars Agri Center MATERIALS 15.00

Shannon Lesko gas 40.00

L.G. Everist Inc. GRANULAR 16055.24

Rosemary Liesner RIGHT-OF-WAY 647.00

Mail Services mv renewal notices 1010.52

Max I Walker SHOP SUPPLIES 67.91

Tracey A Mayberry Trust RIGHT-OF-WAY 612.50

MCI phone transfers 22.44

Carl McIntyre cell phone allowance 90.00

MidAmerican Energy utilities 1049.33

Northern Lights Foodservice food supplies 786.93

Northside Glass Service PARTS 845.00

Kathryn Noteboom RIGHT-OF-WAY 1474.00

O’Brien County Sheriff service 89.00

Old Castle Infrastructure PIPE CULVERTS 18705.47

Shawn Olson battery/network card 154.19

One Office Solutions office supplies 363.15

Ply. Co. Board of Health pass thru grants 6609.05

Ply. Co. Employees health ins reimbursements 21332.85

Plymouth Co. Solid Waste Agency waste-wiring 7.97

Ply Co Treasurer flex benefits reimb 758.10

Plymouth Co. EMS Association EMS training grant 5060.59

Prairie Lands Inc. RIGHT-OF-WAY 1040.50

Premier Communications UTILITIES 52.98

Primebank March/April fees 15.00

Publishers of Peck’s TitleBook MV title book 119.00

R & F Van Voorst Equipment PARTS 6669.00

Northwest REC electric 942.96

City of Remsen UTILITIES 899.77

Rexwinkel Funeral Homes autopsy transport 1308.75

Ricks’ Septic Service RBWA pumping 450.00

Road Machinery & Supplies PARTS 4124.30

Thomas Rohe misc. reimbursements 46.83

Judith Schroeder RIGHT-OF-WAY 896.00

Trudy Seng mtg. expenses 394.87

Sherwin Williams paint and supplies 360.80

SIMPCO Hazmat fee 12849.00

Sioux Falls Crane OUTSIDE SERVICE 1929.54

Sioux Sales Company vests 4670.00

Shelly Sitzmann conference expenses 756.70

Rebecca Socknat conference expenses 622.83

Southern Sioux County RWS Hillview water 178.09

Stan Houston Equipment PARTS 169.03

Stellar Industries PARTS 142.42

Storey Kenworthy voter registration cards 182.54

The Messenger renewal 110.00

Total Motors parts 1614.41

US POSTAL SERVICE postage- NCOA cards 1663.41

Van Diest Supply chemicals 14903.50

Verizon phone 377.00

VISA Sheriff’s misc. expenses 1343.98

Wagner Auto Supply mower battery 120.50

Wal-Mart supplies 801.75

Wex Bank fuel 6156.14

Northwest Iowa YES Center juvenile shelter care 2240.25

Zep Manufacturing SHOP SUPPLIES 103.05

Ziegler Inc motor grader & parts 96154.51

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 25, 2023