Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — May 9, 2023

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

MAY 9, 2023,

NINETEENTH MEETING OF

THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Bittinger II, Nelson, Taylor, Radig, and Ung. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Dennis Butler, Budget and Finance Director, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, and Michelle Skaff, Deputy Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

Motion by Ung second by Taylor to approve the agenda for May 9, 2023. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by Nelson to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the May 2, 2023 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $997,886.64. Copy filed.

To approve an application for a 12-month, Class C Retail Liquor License, with Outdoor Services Sales privileges for Oscar Carl Vineyard, effective 06/02/2023 through 06/01/2024. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution setting the public hearing and sale of parcel #894728127010, 613-15 13th St.

RESOLUTION #13,589

NOTICE OF PROPERTY SALE

WHEREAS Woodbury County, Iowa was the owner under a tax deed of a certain parcel of real estate described as:

The W 50 feet of Lot 7, the W 50 feet of the South half of Lot 8, the W 30 feet of the North half of Lot 8 and the W 25 feet of the S 23 feet of Lot 9, all in Block 83 Sioux City East Addition, City of Sioux City, in the County of Woodbury County and State of Iowa (613-15 13th Street)

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa as follows:

1. That a public hearing on the aforesaid proposal shall be held on the 23rd Day of May, 2023 at 4:35 o’clock p.m. in the basement of the Woodbury County Courthouse.

2. That said Board proposes to sell the said parcel of real estate at a public auction to be held on the 23rd Day of May, 2023, immediately following the closing of the public hearing.

3. That said Board proposes to sell the said real estate to the highest bidder at or above a total minimum bid of $49100 plus recording fees.

4. That this resolution, preceded by the caption “Notice of Property Sale” and except for this subparagraph 4 be published as notice of the aforesaid proposal, hearing and sale.

Dated this 9th Day of May, 2023.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To receive for signatures a Resolution Thanking and Commending Michael Gray for his years of service with Woodbury County.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,590

A RESOLUTION THANKING AND COMMENDING MICHAEL GRAY

FOR HIS SERVICE TO WOODBURY COUNTY

WHEREAS, Michael Gray has capably served Woodbury County as an employee of the Woodbury County Secondary Roads for 28 years from October 23, 1995 to June 30, 2023

WHEREAS, the service given by Michael Gray as a Woodbury County employee, has been characterized by his dedication to the best interests of the citizens of Woodbury County; and

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA that the undersigned members of this Board thanks and commends Michael Gray for his years of service to Woodbury County; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that it is the wish of all those signing below that the future hold only the best for this very deserving person, Michael Gray.

BE IT SO RESOLVED this 9th day of May 2023.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve the reclassification of Theodore Karrer, Custodian, Building Services Dept., effective 05-01-23, $21.24/hour, 2.4%=$.50/hr. Increase due to Asbestos certification.; the reclassification of Cathia Wise, Custodian, Building Services Dept., effective 05-01-23, $18.55/hour, 2.7%=$.50/hr. Increase due to Asbestos certification.; the reclassification of Ian Klemke, Maintenance Technician, Building Services Dept., effective 05-01-23, $23.36/hour, 2%=$.50/hr. Increase due to Asbestos certification.; the reclassification of Jon Mouw, Maintenance Technician, Building Services Dept., effective 05-01-23, $23.36/hour, 2%=$.50/hr. Increase due to Asbestos certification.; the reclassification of Steven Roder, Maintenance Technician, Building Services Dept., effective 05-01-23, $25.75/hour, 2%=$.50/hr. Increase due to Asbestos certification.; the reclassification of Craig Steig, Maintenance Technician, Building Services Dept., effective 05-01-23, $25.75/hour, 2%=$.50/hr. Increase due to Asbestos certification.; the reclassification of Terry Svendsen, Maintenance Worker, Building Services Dept., effective 05-01-23, $25.75/hour, 2%=$.50/hr. Increase due to Asbestos certification.; the other of Rocky De Witt, P/T Courthouse Safety & Security Officer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 05-01-23, $23.37/hour, 0%. Change to P/T On-Call Status.; the appointment of Kiely Novak, Temporary Engineering Aide, Secondary Roads Dept., effective 06-01-23, $16.50/hour. Not to exceed 120 days.; and the separation of Michael Gray, District Foreman, Secondary Roads Dept., effective 06-30-23. Retirement. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for District Foreman, Secondary Roads Dept. Wage Plan: $2,742.94 – $2,932.05/bi-weekly.; and Assistant to the County Engineer, Secondary Roads Dept. Wage Plan: $92,874.77/year, $3,572.11/bi-weekly. Copy filed.

To approve Jennifer Johnson and Stephanie Powell to remain on County Health insurance. Copy filed. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Bittinger to approve a permit to work in the county right of way for Certified Testing Services. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Reports on committee meetings were heard.

There were no citizen concerns.

Board concerns were heard.

Motion by Radig second by Nelson to receive county staff report concerning proposed amendments to Ordinance #56. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

A public hearing was held at 4:45 p.m. for an ordinance to amend portions of Woodbury County Ordinance #56: Amendments to modify Section 6.1.A: Wind turbines set back requirements to increase certain setback requirements to the ordinance regulating Commercial Wind Energy Conversion Systems in unincorporated Woodbury County.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.

Kathy Hoffmann, Correctionville Mayor, Larry Fillipi, Anthon, Jim Fisher, Moville Mayor, Dan Hair, Humbolt Ave, Hornick, William Dougherty, Urbandale, Doyle Turner, Moville.

Motion by Nelson second by Bittinger to receive damage from wind turbine from Mr. Hair. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Bittinger to approve the first reading of the ordinance amendment. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until May 16, 2023.

Meeting sign in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 25, 2023