Clifford LeRoy Hansen, Sr., 87, of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away on Monday, May 22, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Village in Le Mars.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 26, 2023, at the Mauer – Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. Burial will follow at Memorial Cemetery in Le Mars, on a later date, with family present.

Clifford LeRoy Hansen was born on March 29, 1936, in Banner Township, Woodbury County, Iowa, the son of Hans and Anna (Hiendyk) Hansen. He was baptized at Trinity Lutheran Church in rural Lawton, Iowa. He attended school in Onawa, Iowa.

On July 14, 1983, Clifford and Barbara (Schilmoeller) Miller were united in marriage in Spirit Lake, Iowa. They made their home in Le Mars, Iowa. Cliff was a very hard worker at Dubuque Packing in Le Mars and succeeded at most things he did. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and mushroom hunting. Cliff and his wife, Bobbi spent many good times with their friends and families at the river, especially Wayne and Violet Burgess.

He was a member of the Eagles Club in Le Mars, even winning a trophy at pool league. In his younger years, you would find him racing at Collins Field, as well as other area race tracks.

He loved watching the news on TV, as well as good old westerns like Bonanza, Gunsmoke and Little House on the Prairie. Most important was his family, especially his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

He will be missed by his wife, Barbara Hansen of Le Mars, IA; his children, Susan Hansen of Le Mars, IA, Beverly (Burt) Mason of Elk Point, SD, Shari (Mark) Frerichs of Le Mars, IA, Cliff (Jacquie) Hansen of Le Mars, IA, Jeff (Wanda) Miller of Le Mars, IA , Beth (Rob) Farmer of Le Mars, IA, Russ (Kim) Hansen of Corrinth, TX and Troy Miller of Le Mars, IA; grandchildren, Chris (Stephanie) Hansen, Jared Hansen, Stephanie (Keith) Campbell, Dustin (Amie) Arens, Matthew (Carie) Arens, Laura (Chris) Helmrichs, Kari L. Frerichs, Chris (Andrea) Frerichs, Justin (Kari R.) Frerichs, Nick Frerichs, Travis (Serena) Hansen, Megan Hansen, Kameren (Kayleigh) Hansen, Connor Hansen, Chad Mason, Matthew (Melissa) Mesner, Katrina (Chad) Waples, Kyle (Cassie) Miller, Andrea (Brandon) Anderson, Tom (Emili) Miller, Jennie (Joe Clarey) Hanstein, Megan (Andrew) Nelson, Nikki (Eric) Nuzum, Erica (Joey Richters) Lee, Amanda (Mike Gomez) Farmer, Michael (Brittany) Farmer. 64 great-grandchildren; 17 great-great-grandchildren; a sister Grace Fouts of Onawa, IA; sister-in-laws, Nancy Hansen of Lafayette, LA, Patricia (Dick) McDougall of Iowa City, IA, Marge Kool of Sioux City, IA, Victoria (John) Robbins of Elkhorn, NE; brother-in-laws, Fred (Peg) Schilmoeller of Sioux Falls, SD, and Dale Schilmoeller of Sgt. Bluff, IA. As well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Cliff was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Michael Miller; great-granddaughter Jaelynn Anderson, great-great grandson Jett Lee James Potratz; sisters, Berniece Stockfelth, Helen Hart, Hazel Thies, Betty Barth, and Luella Heinse; five brothers, Robert, Hurby, Chet, Kyle and Jack Hansen; sister-in- laws Mary VanderMolen, Marla Boyer, Drema Schilmoeller; brother-in-laws John VanderMolen, Dudley Kool, Gene Barth and nephews, Joe Fouts, Terry VanderMolen, and Brad VanderMolen.