Correctionville Legal Notice — Sale of 200 S. Juniper

City of Correctionville

LEGAL NOTICE

The City of Correctionville shall hold a public hearing concerning the sale of the following described property located at 200 Juniper Street, Correctionville, Iowa:

Lot 10 in Block 10 in Gendreau’s Second Addition to East Correctionville; and the West One Hundred Thirty-two Feet (W 132’) of Tax Lot Forty-two (42) in the Subdivision of Lot Two (2) in Section Six (6), Township Eighty-eight (88), Range Forty-two (42), in the County of Woodbury and State of Iowa

The Hearing will be held June 12, 2023 at the City Hall, City of Correctionville at 7:00 P.M. Seller will be accepting sealed bids on the above-described property until June 12, 2023, before 4:30 P.M. The minimum bid must not be any lower than $25,000.00. Any person interested in purchasing the property should submit a bid in writing in total dollars accurately describing the real estate to April Putzier, City Clerk, at 312 Driftwood Street, PO Box 46, Correctionville, Iowa 51016 on or before 4:30 P. M., June 12, 2023.

The bids on the property will be opened and an auction for the final sale of the property will occur on June 12, 2023, at 7:00 P.M at City Hall, City of Correctionville between the top three bidders. The highest bidder on the day of sale will be expected to pay ten percent (10%) of the purchase price on that day and sign a contract for the balance of the purchase price. Closing shall be within 45 days from the date the contract is signed and that is when the unpaid balance shall be paid in full and the Seller will deliver a special warranty deed to the buyer. Seller shall pay all the real estate taxes that become delinquent as of April 1, 2023. Buyer shall pay all real estate taxes thereafter.

Possession shall be given at closing.

Any announcements day of sale shall supersede any statements made herein. Seller reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

Any citizen may file oral or written comments for or against the sale of said property.

City of Correctionville

By: /s/ Kathy Hoffmann

Kathy Hoffmann, Mayor

ATTEST:

/s/ April Putzier

April Putzier, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 25, 2023

and Thursday, June 1, 2023