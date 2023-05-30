Correctionville Public Hearing Notice (Tammy Scott)

LEGAL NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

The Correctionville Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing regarding a request from Tammy Scott for a VARIANCE on a building permit for an accessory building that does not meet the setback requirements according to our current zoning regulations. This property is located at 916 Fir Street; Lot 8 in Block 11 of the Railroad Addition, City of Correctionville, County of Woodbury, State of Iowa.

The Board of Adjustment will consider this request at 4:00 PM, Wednesday, June 7, 2023 in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 312 Driftwood Street, Correctionville, IA; at which time all interested persons will be given the opportunity to appear to be heard, or file objections in writing with references to this request before the Commission.

April Putzier

City of Correctionville

Board of Adjustment Secretary

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 1, 2023