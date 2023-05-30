Kingsley-Pierson School Board Minutes — May 24, 2023

UNAPPROVED MINUTES OF A SPECIAL MONTHLY MEETING OF THE KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

May 24, 2023

CONFERENCE ROOM – KINGSLEY

1. CALL TO ORDER

The meeting was called to order by President Collins at 8:00 p.m.

2. ROLL CALL

Present Members: Collins, Bubke, Haggin, and Herbold. Plendl arrived at 8:10 p.m.

3. AGENDA

Motion was brought by Herbold, seconded by Bubke to approve the agenda. All voted aye, motion carried.

4. NEW BUSINESS

2022-2023 Amended Budget – Public Hearing:

President Collins opened the meeting for public comment. There was no written or verbal comment. Motion by Herbold, seconded by Bubke to close the public hearing. All in favor, motion carried.

2022-2023 Amended Budget – Approval:

Motion by Herbold, seconded by Bubke to approve the $8,275,388 amended 22-23 budget. All in favor, motion carried.

Megan Plendl arrived.

FEH Amended Agreement Scope of Services and Fees:

Motion by Bubke, seconded by Herbold to accept the amended FEH agreement for between $48,000 and $60,000. All in favor, motion carried.

2023-2024 School Fees:

Motion by Herbold, seconded by Plendl to approve the school fees list. Members voted naye, motion failed. Motion by Herbold, seconded by Haggin to approve the book fees, hot lunch, breakfast and special milk prices. Activity tickets will be tabled and discussed at the next meeting. All in favor, motion carried.

5. ADJOURNMENT

Motion was brought by Bubke, seconded by Haggin to adjourn the meeting at 8:24 p.m. All voted aye, motion carried.

Laurie Schweitzberger, Board Secretary

Jason Collins, Board President

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 1, 2023