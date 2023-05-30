Moville City Council Minutes/Claims/Revenues — May 17, 2023

Moville City Council Meeting

Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Mayor Fisher calls the meeting to order at around 5:30 pm. Roll Call: Paul Malm joins via Zoom; John Parks, Bret Hayworth, Joel Robinson and Tom Conolly are present. Robinson motions to approve agenda, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. Parks motions to approve the minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. Robinson motions the Utility Billing Trial Balance, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Robinson motioned to approve the claims for the month, seconded by Hayworth. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motions to approve the April Treasurer’s report, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. Building permits were sent to Dave Christensen for review. Council reviews the fence permit from Sandra Cain of 705 Carol Drive. Conolly motions to approve, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviewed fence permit from Jeff Locke of 540 N 5th Street. This permit includes a section of fence on his neighbor’s property to hook the new fence to neighbor’s existing fence. Conolly motions approval if Locke can either get his neighbor to submit a permit for these sections of fence, or move the fence on to his own lot line, seconded by Hayworth. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviewed the fence permit from Tim Gilles of 519 S. Pearl Street. The included paperwork shows the plat in a “draft” status and council has questions about whether the property belongs to Gilles or the Methodist Church. This permit is not approved at this time until the property lines are confirmed. Council reviews the fence permit from Matt Wright of 320 N 5th St. The permit application doesn’t include distance from lot lines. Mayor Fisher has talked to Wright and is aware of approximate distances and states they will be compliant. Conolly asks Fisher to confirm distances, have Wright add them to the permit and if compliant, then approve this permit application; seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviews the fence permit from Brion Chute of 418 Miller Blvd. It is unverified if this fence is on the property line or not, so council denies until lot pins are found and this is confirmed. Hayworth motions to deny this permit, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

Guests present include Chad Thompson, Joe Barnes, Mike Weaver, and Judy Ericsson. During Open Forum, resident Judy Ericsson requests stop signs to be added at the corner of Jones Street and Pearl Street near her residence. There are currently stop signs for traffic heading North or South, but not East or West. There are many small children in the neighborhood and traffic has greatly increased due to nearby restaurant traffic. Council asks Police Chief Barnes to study the traffic in the area and make a recommendation about whether to add more stop signs to the intersection. She reports she has seen a problem with littering at the local parks recently and asks the council to put up signs that threaten a fine for littering.

Police Chief Joe Barnes gave a Police Department update. He is working to fill the Police Officer position. He had two interviews last week with candidates, and more planned for next week. Public Works Superintendent Mike Weaver gave a Public Works update. The parks committee has been interested in adding a hydration station along the walking trail near the Community Center. Weaver presented options and will continue looking at options. Clerk Peterson asked for the Council’s support in Moville Days planning and budgeting. Parks motions to approve paying Lindblom $500 for spot-a-pot rental and payment of $500 to the Sioux City Skate Association for their skateboard presentation and demonstration at the skate park, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviewed the employee hiring list for 2023 Haskell Pool. The hiring list includes previous employees Bailey Beelner, Brooklyn Beelner, Kierstyn Cameron, Teagan Eickholt, Mercedes Gigaroa, Beau Goodwin, Maddie Goodwin (Assistant Manager), McKenzie Goodwin, Josie Hagemann, Carly Huth, Hannah Koch, Sidney Krosch, Max McGill, Izabella Moodie, Zoey Muckey, Ava Orlando, Luke Paulsen, Alison Reinking, Emily Reinking (Assistant Manager), Grace Riemenschneider, Shelly Schaeuble (Manager), Avery Schroeder, Emma Sitzmann, Jordyn Sitzmann, Kylie Thomas and Jake Utesch. New employees pending lifeguard certification include Addisyn Cameron, Tashianna Erritt, Axton Lindgren, Kaylee McFarland, Ella O’Mara, Ava Overton and Aida Pratt. Council reviews rates for the 2023 Haskell Pool including pool party rates which are currently $150 without the baby pool, and $175 with the baby pool for a 2 hour party. Hayworth motions to approve the hiring list and all current pool rates, with a change in pool party rates to $175 for a party without the baby pool and $200 with the baby pool, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries.

Council considers the Liquor License Application from Jeff’s Bar Too. Parks motions to approve this license, seconded by Hayworth. Ayes, motion carries. Council considers the Liquor License Application from the Crankshaft Bar and Grill. Hayworth motions to approve the license, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. Council discussed the prospective committee for the upcoming hiring of a Code Enforcement officer. Conolly, Hayworth, Fisher and Attorney Chad Thompson expressed interest in being involved. Council would like possibly two other additions to the committee, including members of Planning and Zoning board and Board of Adjustment if possible. Clerk Peterson will reach out to members there to garner interest and invite. The application period has closed and Peterson will compile applications and resumes and get them to the committee for review. No discussion on actual hiring or 28E contracts at this time.

Council considers Resolution 2023-15 supporting a 5 mile setback from City limits for wind turbines. Thompson states that a motion may be appropriate as opposed to the Resolution. Conolly motions to approve a 5 mile setback for wind turbines from City limits, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries.

Mayor and Council concerns and comments were discussed. With no further business Hayworth motioned to adjourn around 7:15 pm and Robinson seconded. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

REVENUES

NAME…MTD BALANCE

GENERAL TOTAL 15,748.70

ROAD USE TAX TOTAL 18,897.99

LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX

TOTAL 17,806.36

WATER TOTAL 18,584.28

SEWER TOTAL 19,064.85

STORM WATER TOTAL 1,380.50

TOTAL REVENUE BY FUND 91,482.68

CLAIMS REPORT Vendor Checks: 4/22/2023-6/01/2023 Payroll Checks: 4/22/2023- 6/01/2023

ACCO POOL MAINTENANCE 2,726.30

AGRIVISION EQUIPMENT GROUP NEW JOHN DEERE MOWER 6,750.00

ANALYTICAL & CONSULT SVCS WW TESTING 576.00

BARCO MUNICIPAL PRODUCTS SUPPLIES 1,348.32

BIERSCHBACH EQUIP & SUPPLY SUPPLIES 51.00

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS 213.88

CENTRAL IOWA DISTRIBUTING SUPPLIES & MATERIALS..903.00

COLLECTION SERVICES CENTER CHILD SUPPORT 458.76

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE INC MONTHLY GARBAGE HAULING 7,178.61

CITY OF MOVILLE – CAFETERIA CAFETERIA 468.60

CITY OF MOVILLE – WATER WATER BILL 150.00

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH WATER TESTING 28.00

ENGLESON ABSTRACT CO ABSTRACT 28 N 2ND ST.. 200.00

AT&T MOBILITY ACCOUNT 287291043045 541.38

GCC ALLIANCE CONCRETE CO CONCRETE PROJECT.. 1,867.00

GILL HAULING GARBAGE TONAGE & SPRING CLEANUP 2,839.80

GLAZERS BAR SUPPLIES 115.15

GRAINGER MAINTENANCE REPAIR 63.24

HAWKINS INC. WATER CHEMICALS 496.29

HEALY WELDING REPAIR PARKS EQUIP 70.00

HUNDERTMARK POWERWASHER MAINTENANCE 16.80

IPERS IPERS 4,739.48

IRS FED/FICA TAX 7,313.60

MOVILLE J & J MOTOR VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 61.00

JAMES FISHER MILEAGE 63.10

KUCHEL ROLL-OFFS SPRING CLEANUP DUMPSTERS 2,200.00

L & L DISTRIBUTION COMM CNTR SUPPLIES 267.65

LP GILL INC. QUARTERLY ASSESSMENT 8,688.05

MACQUEEN EQUIPMENT STREET SWEEPER 2,068.73

MENARDS SUPPLIES 777.96

MEYER, INC PLAYGROUND FIBER 1,627.00

MID-AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRIC 6,085.87

MIKE WEAVER LONGEVITY BONUS – 25 YEARS 2,000.00

MJ CONCRETE, LLC SIDEWALK PAIGE/PRAIRIE VIEW 1,800.00

NUTRIEN AG SOLUTIONS SUPPLIES 92.02

O’REILLY AUTO PARTS VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 405.40

POSTMASTER POSTAGE 258.86

WOODBURY COUNTY REC ELECTRIC 1,217.80

IOWA INFORMATION INC. PUBLICATION 617.55

AMERICAN RED CROSS POOL SUPPLIES

SANDRY FIRE SUPPLY LLC NEW EQUIPMENT 6,370.00

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK MAIN STREET / S 2ND/RIDGE II BOND 163,340.75

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK BOND/INTEREST-RIDGE 33,655.00

SHERWIN WILLIAMS PAINT SUPPLIES 238.02

SOOLAND BOBCAT PARTS 25.25

SPIRITS STOGIES & STUFF COMM CTR SUPPLIES 37.65

STATE REVOLVING FUND LIFT STATION BOND 65,160.00

STAPLES OFFICE SUPPLIES 202.64

TREASURER STATE OF IOWA STATE TAXES 1,049.31

THOMPSON LAW OFFICE LEGAL SERVICES 1,434.00

THOMPSON SOLUTIONS GROUP A/C REPAIR COMMUNITY CENTER 17,727.25

TIME MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS MONTHLY TIME CLOCK SOFTWARE 36.00

UNITED BANK OF IOWA FRONTAGE 2ND/3RD STREET BOND 182,680.17

USA BLUE BOOK HYDRANT AND WW SUPPLIES 818.12

VIKING CONSTRUCTION/INSPECTION INSPECTION SERVICES 2,461.48

WEBSITES TO IMPRESS, LLC WEBSITE 240.00

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD WELLMARK BCBS 1,274.40

WEX BANK FUEL 1,629.57

WIATEL PHONE & INTERNET 745.93

==============

Accounts Payable Total 546,471.74

Invoices: Paid 280,997.49

Invoices: Scheduled 265,474.25

Payroll Checks 22,737.46

==============

Report Total 569,209.20

==============

CLAIMS FUND SUMMARY Payroll Checks: 4/22/2023- 6/01/2023

FUND/NAME AMOUNT

001 GENERAL 96,699.86

110 ROAD USE TAX 71,494.67

200 DEBT SERVICE 315,556.72

600 WATER 35,063.23

610 SEWER 10,454.72

612 LIFT STATION UPGRADE 39,940.00

————————————————-

TOTAL FUNDS 569,209.20

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 1, 2023