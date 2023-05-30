Plymouth County Supervisors Minutes & Claims — May 16, 2023

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

May 16, 2023

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in Courthouse Boardroom on May 16, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. All members of the Board of Supervisors were present. All votes following are a roll call vote of an aye per each board member, unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the 5/16/23 agenda with a change to the agenda to review the drainage dist. amendment as the Board of Supervisors in regular session and not as the Drainage District Board per IA Code. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve the minutes from the 5/2/23 meeting. Motion Carried.

There was no meeting on May 9th, 2023.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve the claims paid 5/16/23 and payrolls issued on 5/12/23 and 5/15/2023. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve Resolution #051623 supporting the Home Base Iowa Initiative. VanOtterloo-aye; Horton-aye; Kass-aye; Meis-aye; Anderson-aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit to Frontier Communications in Section 7/8 of Fredonia Township on Otter Ave. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve a permit to MidAmerican Energy on Jade Ave., C-12, Iris Ave., 150th St. and Lake Ave. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to set the Class-C Roadway Ordinance public hearing for the first reading of the ordinance on June 6, 2023 at 10:00 am. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to accept the report of the Drainage Dist. No. 1 (Hinton), prepared by County Engineer Tom Rohe, and the parcel listing and to set a public hearing date for June 6, 2023 at 10:15 am. Motion Carried.

The meeting was adjourned by Chairman Kass at 11:36 am. Motion Carried.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Plymouth County Board Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 5-16-2023

AgriVision Equipment JD oil 65.82

Akron Hometowner renewal 38.00

Allied Oil & Supply fuel 3600.50

Anthony Plumbing sink drain repair 149.50

Bauerly & Langel RIGHT-OF-WAY 225.00

Bierschbach Equipment angle broom rental 1081.00

Steven Binneboese RIGHT-OF-WAY 1603.00

James Binneboese BORROW-WORK AREA-MISC. 67.50

Blohm Inspection BRIDGES 336.00

Matthew Boettger RIGHT-OF-WAY 1175.00

Lonnie Bohlke cell phone allowance 30.00

Bomgaars signage decals 308.72

Brian McKee Backhoe RBWA water leak repair 350.00

Erica Brodersen postage 32.19

Brothers First LLC rent assistance 300.00

Bugman Pest & Rodent pest control 50.00

Carroll Construction Supply PARTS 243.42

Cole Papers custodial supplies 475.34

Coleman Moore Company EROSION CONTROL 9425.00

Cornhusker International PARTS 985.57

CWD food supplies 1000.19

dB Innovations NIST certification 250.00

Victoria DeVos cell phone, supplies 66.14

DeVries Tool & Supply PARTS 130.00

Dickinson Co Sheriff service 34.00

Dixon Construction construction project 117,644.02

Fareway food supplies 268.98

Fastenal custodial supplies 118.29

Stacey Feldman supplies 81.42

Floyd River Materials class A shoulder stone 1916.20

Floyd Valley Healthcare nursing contract 1555.74

Fremont Tire TIRES & TUBES 4174.00

Frericks Repair TIRES & TUBES 4423.19

Frontier phone 1333.47

GCC Alliance Concrete PIPE CULVERTS 435.00

Jolynn Goodchild meeting expenses 360.31

Gordon Flesch Co copies 75.21

April Gotto rent assistance 300.00

H & H Dirt Work PIPE CULVERTS 18511.75

Hardware Hank supplies 78.16

James & Clarice Henrich RIGHT-OF-WAY 986.00

City of Hinton UTILITIES 125.04

Peter Holtgrew MEALS & LODGING 275.44

Horizon Distribution wash card 150.00

IACCVSO annual dues 50.00

ICCS annual membership 2000.00

Inland Truck Parts PARTS 934.12

Iowa County Attorney’s Assoc. cancellation fee 40.00

Iowa Information publications 1203.01

Iowa Prison Industries uniform 105.98

Iowa Secretary of State voter cards 998.54

Iowa State University SCHOOLS & MEETING FEES 45.00

ISACA conference registration 225.00

J & W Tankline fuel 3453.02

JEO Consulting Group zoning ordinance 1250.00

Johnson Controls service 1986.62

Jim Jones supplies 456.05

Justice Fire & Safety service extinguishers 405.00

Kellen Excavation GRANULAR 1174.44

Kimball-Midwest Co. PARTS 1613.18

Kunkel Cleaning cleaning services 1840.00

City of Le Mars utilities 1083.15

Le Mars Agri Center seed, salt 739.23

Le Mars Veterinary Clinic vet work 193.52

L.G. Everist Inc. GRANULAR 3287.47

Max I Walker SHOP SUPPLIES 67.92

Carl McIntyre uniform 99.99

Menards supplies 578.88

City of Merrill UTILITIES 132.40

Microfilm Imaging Systems record management 1038.00

MidAmerican Energy utilities 4590.41

Midwest Lubricants fuel 415.75

Mike’s Inc fuel 4889.35

Motorola Inc new vehicle equipment 2982.00

Mr. Muffler trailer tires 665.34

Neal Chase Lumber TILE & INTAKES-REIMB. 627.90

Northern Lights Foodservice food supplies 1511.36

Northside Glass Service PARTS 1668.67

O.C. Sanitation Hillview garbage 404.04

One Office Solutions supplies 131.57

Orange City Dentistry inmate medical 109.00

City of Oyens UTILITIES 71.00

Plains Area Mental Health inmate medical 400.00

Plumbing & Heating Wholesale plumbing fittings 204.92

Ply Co Sheriff sheriff fees 8554.24

Ply Co Solid Waste Agency hauling/assessment 47798.45

Ply Co Treasurer flex benefits reimb 300.00

Pocahontas Co Conservation Board tree order 716.00

Premier Communications phone service 990.21

Quality Lawn Care lawn care. 190.00

Quality Lube Center service 144.21

Quick Supply PIPE CULVERTS 3805.00

R & F Van Voorst Equipment PARTS 313.00

Darin Raymond misc. reimbursements 323.24

Red’s Printing office supplies 216.20

Rees Mack Sales PARTS 138.88

Jill Renken stamps and mailing 210.24

Rent-All equipment rental 145.00

Ricks’ Septic Service Hillview pumping 1900.00

Rolling Oil fuel 5598.03

Sapp Bros. Petroleum fuel 29862.89

Seuntjens Farm Partnership RIGHT-OF-WAY 837.00

Shred-it shredding 75.24

Sioux City Journal subscription 585.00

Sioux Co Sheriff service 74.30

Alan Skoog Mack dump truck 29480.00

Rebecca Socknat vehicle mx 2005.67

Staples supplies 96.99

State Steel REINFORCING STEEL 1826.63

Luke Steeg OFFICE CLEANING 80.00

The Dailey Stop fuel 222.08

The Tessman Company tree straps 92.50

Thomson Reuters court library service 1627.39

Total Motors vehicle service 1009.90

Tritz Properties RIGHT-OF-WAY 837.00

Union County Electric tower 76.00

US POSTAL SERVICE NCOA cards 133.20

USIC Locating Services locate service 257.19

Van’s Sanitation garbage pickup 538.18

Vanguard Appraisals 2024 reappraisal project 163828.20

Verizon service cards 673.64

Wagner Auto Supply supplies 1359.91

WesTel UTILITIES 40.62

Woodbury Co Sheriff service 50.00

Ziegler PARTS 615.15

Zimco Supply supplies 569.50

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 1, 2023