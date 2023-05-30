Probate — Barry Thomas
THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR WOODBURY COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BARRY THOMAS, Deceased.
CASE NO. ESPR056914
NOTICE OF PROBATE OF WILL, OF APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTORS, AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Barry Thomas, Deceased, who died on or about May 1, 2023:
You are hereby notified that on May 9, 2023, the Last Will and Testament of Barry Thomas, deceased, bearing date of January 6, 1999*, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Travis Thomas and Bernie Thomas have been appointed Executors of the estate. Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.
Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.
Dated 5/8/2023
Travis Thomas, Executor of Estate
1430 Marilyn Drive
North Liberty, IA 52317
Bernie Thomas, Executor of Estate
827 Logan Drive
Moville, IA 51039
Jay Phipps, ICIS#: AT0008864
Attorney for Executors
Phipps Law Office, PLC
240 Main Street
Moville, IA 51039
Date of second publication:
June 1, 2023
Probate Code Section 304
* Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s)
Published in The Record
Thursday, May 25, 2023
and Thursday, June 1, 2023