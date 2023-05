River Valley School Board Minutes/Bills — May 15, 2023

River Valley Community School

Regular Board Meeting

05/15/2023 — 6:30 PM

Board Room Jr/Sr High School

Correctionville, IA

MEETING MINUTES

Attendees — Voting Members

Scott Knaack, President

Bobbi Dewitt, Board Member

Ted Mammen, Board Member

Sharleen Duncan, Vice-President

Jessica Wilson, Board Member

1. Call to Order

The meeting was called to order at 6:30 PM Please visit https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Index.aspx?S=36030888 for additional school board information and presented items.

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Roll Call

4. Open Forum (Visitors) / Hearings

5. Consent Items

Motion made by: Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Ted Mammen

Voting: Unanimously Approved

A. Agenda

Amend agenda to add Asphalt bids for elementary parking lot.

B. Minutes of April 18, 2023

C. Business Manager’s Financial Statements

1. Monthly Financial Statement

2. Activity Fund Financials

3. Lunch Fund Financials

D. Audit and Approval of Claims

1. Bills

6. Communication to the Board

A. Correspondence

7. Old Business

8. Information Only

9. Administrative Reports

A. JH/HS Principal Report

B. Elementary Report

C. Curriculum Director Report

D. Activities Director Report

E. Superintendent Report

10. New Business

A. Resignations Approve the resignations as presented.

Motion made by: Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Sharleen Duncan

Voting: Unanimously Approved

B. Contracts

Approve the contracts as presented.

Motion made by: Jessica Wilson

Motion seconded by: Bobbi Dewitt

Voting: Unanimously Approved

C. Operational Sharing Agreements Recommend approve the sharing positions.

Motion made by: Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Sharleen Duncan

Voting: Unanimously Approved

D. School Redistricting for Director Districts Approve PLan 2 Version 2, school redistricting maps for Director Districts.

Motion made by: Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Jessica Wilson

Voting: Unanimously Approved

E. Contract with Western Iowa Tech for Concurrent Enrollment Classes 23-24 I would recommend approving the agreement with Western Iowa Tech for Concurrent Enrollment classes provided by Western Iowa Tech

Motion made by: Sharleen Duncan

Motion seconded by: Bobbi Dewitt

Voting: Unanimously Approved

F. Technology purchases Approve quote from Rick’s Computers for $35,300 to purchase 60 Acer chromeboosk, licenses and 9 teacher laptops with REAP funds and Erate update quote.

Motion made by: Sharleen Duncan

Motion seconded by: Ted Mammen

Voting: Unanimously Approved

G. Elementary Parking Lot

Approve an asphalt quote for the elementary parking lot.

Motion made by: Jessica Wilson

Motion seconded by: Bobbi Dewitt

Voting: Unanimously Approved

H. Sherman Scholarship Recipient Approve the Sherman Scholarship recipient. This is confidential and will be announced at graduation.

Motion made by: Jessica Wilson

Motion seconded by: Bobbi Dewitt

Voting: Unanimously Approved

I. Audit proposal – 3 year agreement

Motion made by: Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Jessica Wilson

Voting: Unanimously Approved

11. Discussion Items

A. Board Member Report

The board discussed job openings the district currently has available, prospective candidates, and the hiring process for

12. Adjournment

The meeting was adjourned at 7:50

Motion made by: Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Jessica Wilson

Voting: Unanimously Approved

MAY 2023 BOARD BILLS Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL FUND

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES TONER FOR MR. BAILEY’S OFFICE 118.65

BLOSMO, JASON PHONE STIPEND 50.00

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CTR CR MEMO CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 29.79

CORRECTIONVILLE CORNER HARDWARE SUPPLIES 26.97

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION INSPECTION 50.00

DUNWELL LLC HVAC 9,611.96

EVANS, TISH 23 ACADEMY.. 397.38

JOHNSON, JOHNNIE PHONE STIPEND 15.34

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC SUPPLIES 201.22

KNAACK, CHARLES PHONE STIPEND 20.00

MASKE, JOYANN College Reimbursement 986.40

MEISTER, CARLY school supplies 32.75

NEW COOP APRIL 23 GAS..1,992.75

PETERSEN OIL COMPANY DIESEL FUEL CVILLE 2,918.50

PHILLIPS, NOAH PHONE STIPEND 50.00

RAU, JENNIFER 4/27 73.92

REINKING, LINDY Heartsaver CPR Instructor Manual 199.74

SCHALLER-CRESTLAND COMMUNITY SCHOOL OE 2ND SEMESTER 22,728.21

SCHOOL BUS SALES CO Freight 167.93

SIOUX VALLEY AUTOMOTIVE bronze suburban 677.59

TANYA MALLISON Mileage 339.36

TRIPLE C PEST CONTROL PEST CONTROL 150.00

VISA PROJECT JACK 3,323.90

WALMART school supplies 52.24

WESTERN GOVERNORS UNIVERSITY TPRA LESLIE GRAY 914 3,925.00

Fund Total: 48,139.60

Checking Account Total: 48,139.60

Checking 2 Fund: 21 STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

ALTA AURELIA COMM. SCHOOLS GOLF 5/12/23 40.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES Playing Card Cutouts – Set of 6, Two fee 229.73

BARN LLC, THE Dudley SB12 per Doz 1,306.35

CHESTERMAN COMPANY CONCESSIONS 732.75

DOLLAR GENERAL Teacher Appreciation Week gifts 74.85

DRIFTWOOD PIZZA Tip for Meal 514.15

GRAFFIX INC, DBA WALL OF FAME PLAY T-SHIRTS 806.25

IHSSA speech awards 247.00

IOWA SPORTS SUPPLY SIDELINE ANTENNAE 2,650.00

JOSTENS GRADUATION SUPPLIES 629.81

KINGSLEY PIERSON CSD meet fees 200.00

MAMMEN, KACIE helium tank for balloons (Dollar General) 96.44

SAM’S CLUB track concessions 517.23

SIZZLIN J’S BBQ FFA Banquet Food 2,620.00

VERZANI, AMANDA Hobby Lobby-table cloths, balloon boxes.. 72.35

VISA school admission 7th through 12th grade 209.00

Fund Total: 10,945.91

Checking Account Total: 10,945.91

Checking 3 Fund: 33 SECURE AN ADVANCED VISION FOR EDUCATION

BRYAN ROCK PRODUCTS INC RED BALL DIAMOND 1,723.04

BUILDERS SHARPENING & SERV 2023 GRASSHOPPER 2,093.60

Fund Total: 3,816.64

Checking 3 Fund: 36 PPEL (PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT LEVY)

BOHLE CONSTRUCTION LLC ROCK BUS BARN 4,366.82

GFC LEASING COPIER

LEASE 908.41

LASHIER GRAPHICS & SIGNS OUTDOOR BUILDING GRAPHICS 2,552.34

Fund Total: 7,827.57

Checking Account Total: 11,644.21

Checking 4 Fund: 61 SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE, LLC SUPPLIES 1,854.16

Fund Total: 1,854.16

Checking Account Total 1,854.16

MAY BOARD BILLS — ADDITIONAL

Checking 1 Checking Fund: 10 GENERAL FUND

AHLERS & COONEY, P.C. LEGAL SERVICES 377.00

ANC DBA LONG LINES APRIL 2023 316.56

BEELNER SERVICE INC HVAC 6,536.60

CORRECTIONVILLE CORNER HARDWARE SUPPLIES 15.57

CORRECTIONVILLE, CITY OF APRIL 23 910 HACKBERRY 506.63

CRONIN, MORGAN MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 34.06

CULLIGAN WATER CONDITIONING APRIL 23 HS 482.00

DUNWELL LLC HVAC 3,509.24

FORT MUSEUM & FRONTIER VILLAGE Fort Dodge Museum Field Trip 100.00

FRONTIER APRIL BUS BARN BILL 506.72

GORDON FLESCH YELLOW TONER 569.45

IOWA COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK ICN 359.65

IOWA INFORMATION INC. PUBLICATION 335.40

IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY REGISTRATION SERVICES 23 ACADEMY 530.00

JACOBS ELECTRIC OFFICE LIGHTS ELEMENTARY 188.50

JOHNSON PROPANE INC. 450 GALLONS 1,440.00

LAUNCH PAD Launch Pad admission 159.00

MEISTER, CARLY school supplies 176.45

MID-STEP SERVICES SPED SERVICES APRIL 16,065.00

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRICITY-CVILLE..10,113.96

NEW COOP march gas charges 2,828.68

PERFECTION LEARNING CORP Award Books 475.31

REINKING, LINDY Nurse Mileage Reimbursement 104.16

RESERVE ACCOUNT – POSTAGE POSTAGE 2,500.00

SANITARY SERVICES MARCH/APRIL 856.40

SCHOOL BUS SALES CO Speedee 39,39 253.42

SCHOOL HEALTH CORPORATION Pedi-Padz II 241.98

SIOUX VALLEY AUTOMOTIVE WHITE SUBURBAN WINDSHIELD 579.38

STEVENSON HARDWARE FERTILIZER 63.96

Fund Total: 50,225.08

Checking Account Total: 50,225.08

Checking 2 Fund: 21 STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

ANDERSON’S PROM 458.18

DRIFTWOOD PIZZA PROM SETUP SUPPLIES 98.41

GALVA-HOLSTEIN SCHOOLS GH RELAYS FEE 200.00

JOSTENS GRADUATION SUPPLIES 458.28

JUST RITE SPIRIT SUPPLIES Freight 841.49

LAWTON-BRONSON CSD track meet entry 200.00

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO CSD TRACK MEET FEE – GIRLS 100.00

NORTHWEST AEA KDT Ticket Printing 14.00

ROSS, CARA Cupcakes for Prom 250.00

SPIRITS,STOGIES AND STUFF white rose stem 192.50

TROPHIES PLUS trophy plate coves 952.23

VERZANI, AMANDA Hotel 265.20

WEST MONONA COMM SCHOOL track meet entry B&G 200.00

Fund Total: 4,230.29

Checking Account Total: 4,230.29

Checking 3 Fund: 36 PPEL (PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT LEVY)

MIDWEST HVAC SOLUTIONS 55 GALLON INHIBITED 978.00

RICKS COMPUTERS ACER C733T 749.00

WIESE CONSTRUCTION CONTRACTED SERVICES – SNOW 450.00

Fund Total: 2,177.00

Checking Account Total 2,177.00

Checking 4 Fund: 61 SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

ACE REFRIGERATION SUPPLIES/SERVICE 61.50

DOLLAR GENERAL SUPPLIES 60.00

MARTIN BROS DISTRIBUTING CO SUPPLIES 52.56

Fund Total: 174.06

Checking Account Total: 174.06

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 1, 2023