Trust Notice — Paul Mockler and Sheila Mockler

Legal Notice

Paul Mockler and Sheila Mockler Trust

To all persons regarding Paul R. Mockler, deceased, who died on or about April 30, 2023. You are hereby notified Sheila Mockler Knapp f/k/a Sheila A. Knapp is the Trustee of the Paul R. Mockler Trust Agreement.

Any action to contest the validity of the trust must be brought in the District Court of Plymouth County, Iowa, within the later to occur of sixty days from the date of second publication of this notice, or thirty days from the date of mailing this notice to all heirs of the decedent, spouse of the decedent, and beneficiaries under the trust whose identities are reasonably ascertainable. Any claim not filed within this period shall be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the decedent or to the trust are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned trustees. Creditors having claims against the trust must mail them to the trustees at the address listed below via certified mail, return receipt requested. Unless creditor claims are mailed by the later to occur of sixty days from the second publication of this notice or thirty days from the date of mailing this notice, a claim shall be forever barred, unless otherwise allowed or paid.

Paul R. Mockler Trust Agreement

By: /s/ Sheila Mocker Knapp

Sheila Mockler Knapp f/k/a Sheila A. Knapp, Trustee

1720 47th Street

Kansas City, KS 66106

/s/ Chad Thompson

Chad Thompson, Attorney for

Paul R. Mockler Trust Agreement

Thompson Law Office, LLP

P.O. Box 219

Kingsley, IA 51028

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 25, 2023

and Thursday, June 1, 2023