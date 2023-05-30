 Skip to content

What’s Cooking on Page 2 — Sushi, Rhubarb Cobbler

Sushi is on the menu this coming week (June 1) as Pam Clark dives into the popularity of the dish in America.  Last week (May 25), Lisa Fouts shared her mother’s rhubarb cobbler with Pam.

rhubarb cobbler

spicy crab rolls

