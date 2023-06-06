Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — May 23, 2023

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date Range: 05/23/2023 – 05/23/2023

4-Way Stop Shop 1037 Bookmobile gas 73.28

All Traffic Solutio 102141 Traffic Suite Service 4,125.00

Associates For Psych 101002 MHMH031208 800.00

AT&T Mobility 103362 Acct#287319881880 599.36

Autry Reporting Deposition 69.75

Baker, Michael P PHD 16850 Professional Services 460.00

Barry Motor Co 19400 Sec Roads Liability 963.00

Bertrand***, Tina 500619 District III & Treasur 470.55

BOK Financial 500745 Urban Renewal County Rd 681,250.00

Bomgaars Shop Supplies 125.75

Calhoun Communicati 100833 Home light repairs 1,953.18

Centurylink 103380 Shop Telephone 153.16

Chapman***, Donna M 156122 Stamps & postage 23.70

Charm Tex Inc. 101919 Household Supplies 3,539.30

Clark***, Charles 104087 Clothing Allowance 240.00

Cole Papers Inc. 500417 910X – Custodial supplies 1,050.15

Community Bank 500292 Drainage 1,150.55

Cornhusker Int Trucks 437 Bolts #402 52.55

Dixon Constr Co 68900 L-B(B64)–73-97 39,624.50

DM Steel, Inc. 501123 0005 – TH structural 2,099.00

Dunwell LLC 103002 9102 – Troubleshoot vi 647.15

Eakes Office Solutions 105329 9102 – Grafitti cleaner 7.06

Ecolab Pest Elimina 104086 9101 – Cockroach treatment 222.61

Electronic Engineer 75647 Danbury tower camera 62.50

Ellipsis Inc. 501119 Shelter 699.75

Five Star Shop Service 501112 Parts 625.00

Frontier Communications 291028 712-378-3670-070192-7 129.95

Geo-Comm Corporation 98226 GIS Maintenance 4/1/23 13,892.00

Gill Hauling Inc 500533 DH Garbage Service 313 246.28

Gordon Flesch Company 500181 Co Assessor Lease 5/4–6/3 54.03

Graffix Inc. Uniforms 1,275.00

Hisey, Randy S 110300 MHMH031245 126.00

Holly Brown Construct 104955 clean ditch 5,570.55

Home Depot Pro 105875 1500 – B07 project 606.80

Innovational Water 105182 9101 – C100G Microbiocide 2,783.04

Innovative Benefit 105492 Weekly Flex Benefits 2,080.80

Iowa Dept of Revenu 181578 Permit #1-97-035774/Lodging 425.95

Iowa Good Roads Assn 118682 FY23 Dues 95.00

Iowa Information Inc 1757 Legal Publications 2,189.16

Iowa Public Employer Labor 105778 IAPELRA Conference 50.00

Iowa State Associat 100789 DH Dental Premiums 4,892.08

Istate Truck Center 103383 Parts #202 2,066.99

Jacks Uniforms & Equipment 121600 Uniforms 2,132.30

Jefferson County Sheriff 501117 Service Fees 36.00

Jimenez***, Candela 1104 Work Comp 255.07

Johnson, Jami L 173039 Depositions 272.00

Johnson, Kramer, Mu 105496 Salix-DD 756.25

Kars Detail Center 500180 Vehicle Repairs 300.00

Kinetico of Siouxland 103420 Service call-15 gal peroxide 915.00

Lauters***, Dean M. Meals 11.12

Mail House 148553 Postage & Metering Contract 843.70

Maintainer Corporation 500580 Parts #93 815.00

Matheson-Linweld 103164 Welding Supplies 101.60

Menards 199721 Maintenance supplies & birdseed 204.65

Mercyone Siouxland 1529 Pre Employment Physical 1,632.50

Meyer Bros Colonial 159000 ME Transports 752.00

Mid American Energy 159813 Acct 75080-57013/Elect 2,389.27

Munger Reinschmidt 98836 4/1-4/30/23 General Co 2,251.75

Murphy Tractor 99032 Parts & Labor #213 979.73

New Cooperative 104730 Gasoline, Diesel, Propane 40,248.88

Olson, Kendra M 100650 MHMH031409 161.55

One Office Solution 104853 Office Supplies 389.79

O’Reilly Auto Parts 102797 Parts #52 412.17

Oto, City of 180887 Water for Apr/May/June 265.50

PC Sweep 500586 Computer disposal 45.00

Physicians Laboratory PC 105344 Autopsy Fees 2,410.00

Pinnacle Performance 105288 Parts & Labor #302 2,606.54

Plains Mechanical 501118 Install new relief valve 696.36

Plymouth Cnty Sheriff 189600 Notice for Hearing JVJ 63.00

Police Legal Science 501120 Annual training for 22 1,760.00

Record Printing & Copy 194837 Envelopes for City/Sch 4,217.50

Riverside ACE Hardware 500821 Playscape parts-DPNC 86.91

Roto Rooter (SC-IA) 200770 9102 – Clear towels 795.00

S & S Equipment Inc 100686 Fuel cap/McCormick tractor 130.48

Security National Bank 208800 Loan Note 00041 2,371,250.

Security National Bank 208797 Spring School Receipts 529.41

Security National Bank 501087 Norton anti-virus software 137.99

Seiler Instrument 500982 ESRI field maps jumpstart 700.00

SFM Mutual Insuranc 500520 Work Comp 532.00

Sioux City Bolt Co 300700 Sign Bolts 326.53

Sioux City Journal 102790 Legal Publications 1,074.98

Sioux City Treasurer (447) 213400 Payroll 39,762.50

Sioux Sales Co Uniforms 646.25

SpecPro Inc 102705 1500 – Skylight project 37,117.50

Staples Credit Plan 104713 Office Supplies 115.93

Steig***, Craig 9102 – Mileage 5.24

Summit Food Service 500010 Food 10,175.67

Sundquist Engineer 226817 Lateral H cleanout 6,878.90

Taylor***, Jeremy 104598 Mileage Reimbursement 36.68

Thomas***, Melissa 104839 Mileage IAPELRA 259.38

Thompson Solutions 231500 9102 – Power loss – replace 204.50

Thomson West Law Books 482.00

Titan Machinery Inc 104494 Filters #927 274.75

Total Motors LLC 501022 Vehicle Repairs 96.63

Uline Household Supplies 97.45

United Healthcare 102482 Reitree Supplement 650.00

USCellular 500677 Election phones and hot spots 252.41

Vakulskas Law Firm, 104904 MHMH028519 1,485.00

Vanguard Appraisals 239251 Co Assessor Comm/Indust 150.00

Veenstra & Kimm Inc 239345 Prj#6368 Reclassificat.. 24,383.07

Verizon Wireless 98927 Acct # 780533285-00001 5,957.65

Visual Edge IT, Inc 104794 Ricoh Copier Monthly Maint 54.58

Vriezelaar, Tigges, 206567 MHMH030755 722.20

Wellmark Blue Cross 1503 Weekly Medical Fees 125,944.91

Wilson, Lisa M 1618 Civil Service Commission 412.50

Woodbury Cnty Rec 254200 Electric service-AP23/ 4,414.70

Woodbury Cnty Treas 104770 Copy Paper 435.06

Woodbury County Law 500864 FY23 2nd half lease 2,290,043.60

Woodbury County Treasurer 500075 Lateral D Cleanout 2,343.28

Woodhouse Sioux City 103940 1500 – 2023 Durango 1C4 87,330.00

————————————————-

Grand Total: 5,861,791.02

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 8, 2023