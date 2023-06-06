Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Agenda — June 12, 2023

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

• Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

• Time: 7:00 PM

• Place: Library, MVAO Middle School, Anthon, Iowa

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum

II. Communications

A. Public Forum

B. Correspondence

III. Consent Agenda

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Minutes Attachment #1

C. Financial Summary Attachment #2

D. General and Schoolhouse Bills Attachment #3

E. Activity Account Attachment #4

F. School Meal Program Attachment #5

IV. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring Enclosure B1

B. E-Rate Technology Bids Enclosure B2

C. General and Building-Level Handbooks Enclosure B3

D. Board Policy Review 800 Series Enclosure B4

E. Milk Bids for 2023-2024 Enclosure B5

F. Registration and Fees for 2023-2024 Enclosure B6

G. Special Education Contract Enclosure B7

H. Contracts with Western Iowa Tech for 2023-2024 Enclosure B8

I. Bids for Used Vehicles Enclosure B9

J. Designee for Olson Scholarship Committee Enclosure B10

K. Curriculum Purchase Enclosure B11

L. Intergovernmental Contract with Iowa Judicial Branch/Juvenile Services Enclosure B12

M. Vehicle Purchase Enclosure B13

V. Discussion Items

A. Registration Fees for 2023-2024 School Year Enclosure C1

B. ISASP Student Achievement Data Enclosure C2

VI. Reports

A. Principal Reports Enclosure D1

VII. Future Agenda Item Requests

VIII. Announcements

A. Next Meeting – Monday, July 10, 2023 in Mapleton

IX. Adjourn

The board may continue to meet in an exempt session regarding: employee salaries/benefits/working conditions.

Notice: Attachments contain information for-the-record to be included with the Board Meeting minutes. Enclosures include background material for consideration by Board Members prior to and during the meeting.

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 8, 2023