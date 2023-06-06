Miriam L. Johnsen Trust Notice

Legal Notice

Miriam L. Johnsen Family Trust

To all persons regarding Miriam L. Johnsen, deceased, who died on or about February 9, 2023. You are hereby notified that Mark W. Johnsen is the Trustee of the Miriam L. Johnsen Family Trust dated October 22, 2007.

Any action to contest the validity of the trust must be brought in the District Court of Woodbury County, Iowa, within the later to occur of four months from the date of second publication of this notice, or thirty days from the date of mailing this notice to all heirs of the decedent, spouse of the decedent, and beneficiaries under the trust whose identities are reasonably ascertainable. Any suit not filed within this period shall be forever barred.

Notice is further given that any person or entity possessing a claim against the trust must mail proof of the claim to the trustee at the address listed below via certified mail, return receipt requested, by the later to occur of four months from the date of second publication of this notice or thirty days from the date of mailing this notice if required, or the claim shall be forever barred, unless paid or otherwise satisfied.

Dated this 20th day of May, 2023.

Miriam L. Johnsen Family Trust dated October 22, 2007

By: /S/ Mark W. Johnsen

Mark W. Johnsen

3900 Jennings Ct.

West Sacramento, CA 95608

/S/ Barry Thompson

Barry Thompson, Attorney for the

Miriam L. Johnsen Family Trust dated October 22, 2007

Thompson Law Office, LLP

4 East 2nd Street

P.O. Box 219

Kingsley, IA 51028

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 8, 2023

and Thursday, June 15, 2023