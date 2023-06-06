Miriam L. Johnsen Trust Notice
Legal Notice
Miriam L. Johnsen Family Trust
To all persons regarding Miriam L. Johnsen, deceased, who died on or about February 9, 2023. You are hereby notified that Mark W. Johnsen is the Trustee of the Miriam L. Johnsen Family Trust dated October 22, 2007.
Any action to contest the validity of the trust must be brought in the District Court of Woodbury County, Iowa, within the later to occur of four months from the date of second publication of this notice, or thirty days from the date of mailing this notice to all heirs of the decedent, spouse of the decedent, and beneficiaries under the trust whose identities are reasonably ascertainable. Any suit not filed within this period shall be forever barred.
Notice is further given that any person or entity possessing a claim against the trust must mail proof of the claim to the trustee at the address listed below via certified mail, return receipt requested, by the later to occur of four months from the date of second publication of this notice or thirty days from the date of mailing this notice if required, or the claim shall be forever barred, unless paid or otherwise satisfied.
Dated this 20th day of May, 2023.
Miriam L. Johnsen Family Trust dated October 22, 2007
By: /S/ Mark W. Johnsen
Mark W. Johnsen
3900 Jennings Ct.
West Sacramento, CA 95608
/S/ Barry Thompson
Barry Thompson, Attorney for the
Miriam L. Johnsen Family Trust dated October 22, 2007
Thompson Law Office, LLP
4 East 2nd Street
P.O. Box 219
Kingsley, IA 51028
Published in The Record
Thursday, June 8, 2023
and Thursday, June 15, 2023