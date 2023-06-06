Woodbury Central School Board Agenda — June 12, 2023

Woodbury Central Community School Agenda

Regular Board Meeting

High School Library

Moville, Iowa

7:30 p.m.

June 12, 2023

1. Opening

a. Call to order

b. Roll call

c. Approve or amend the agenda

d. Approve minutes

e. Approve bills

2. Visitor/Community Comments

3. Hearing on Transfer of Funds to Flexibility Account – Move to July 10, 2023

4. Approve Transfer of Funds to Flexibility Account – Move to July 10, 2023

5. Approve Transfer of Funds to the Activity Account for safety equipment

6. Policies and Procedures:

a. Approve Open Enroll In

b. Notification of Open Enroll Out:

7. Buildings, Grounds and Transportation:

a. Approve camera purchase

b. Approve water drainage

c. Change order 1: Biology sink

8. Personnel:

a. Approve resignations:

b. Adjust payment for years of service:

c. Adjust pay for nurse/administrator classroom teaching

d. Offer contracts:

i. MS Cheer

ii. HS Girls Assistant Basketball

iii. Food Service

iv. Shared Head of Maintenance

v. TLC Positions

vi. Bus Driver

e. Approve volunteer coaches

f. Elementary Secretary

9. Co-Curricular: Conference gate fees: $6 – Do we want to offer a pass?

10. Board Items

a. Approve student insurance provider

b. Approve Insurance Quote

c. Approve Bread Bids

d. Approve Dairy Bids

e. For the good of the cause

11. Adjourn

