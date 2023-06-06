Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — May 16, 2023

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date Range: 05/12/2023 – 05/16/2023

Absolute Mobile Shredding 500225 DH Shredding Service 120.84

Ace Refrigeration 1472 Refrigerator & Freezer 20,226.28

Advanced Correction 105264 Medical 194,842.12

Alford***, Amy J Mileage 214.19

Amazon Capital Serv 500176 Safe box/BL concession 359.28

Andax Industries LLC 105082 Flashlights 1,662.20

Anthon City Of 125351 Anthon Little Courthouse 103.25

ARAMARK Uniform Services 501113 DH Rugs 213.76

Arce***, Elizabeth 105164 Heartsaver CPR AED Online 16.05

Aventure Staffing & Service 102513 Temp Custodian 1,865.60

Avera Merrill Pioneer 500609 Service Area 3 Prepare 2,908.82

Axon Enterprise Inc 105382 Radio and Related 628.20

Baker Group 500426 0005SD – Jail project 35,000.00

Bauer Built Inc 105888 Tire Repair #401 304.90

Biomerieux Vitec Inc. 25031 Med/Lab Supplies 229.07

Blatchford***, Sara Mileage 11.79

BOK Financial 500746 Debt Service – Taxable 2,290,043.60

Bomgaars DH Misc Supplies.. 288.79

Bremer**, Virgil H 31202 Clothing Allowance 63.12

Brice***, Letitia A 84855 Mileage & Registration 159.28

Burgess Public Heal 500657 Service Area 3 Prepare 785.20

C W Suter & Son Inc 86382 9101 – HVAC repair 797.50

Calhoun Communications 100833 Troubleshoot and work 2,031.25

Cannon Moss Brygger 100159 0005 – TH structural project 375.00

Canon Financial Services 40698 Contract Charges 97.02

Cardio Partners Inc 105772 Morningside College 3,651.00

CDW Government Inc 1366 Office Supply CAH 137.24

Center For Disease 104291 Lab Testing 51.00

Centurylink Telephone 284.66

Certified Pool Trainers 101904 LMaier CPO Certificati 350.00

Certified Testing 500526 0005SD – Jail project 6,162.00

Cherokee County EMS 105600 Service Area 3 Prepare 210.14

Cherokee Regional Medical 101821 Service Area 3 Prepare 510.76

Chesterman CO Water 779.90

Christensen***, Diana 1133 Mileage Expense District 3 127.33

City Farmers Inc 104935 DH Lawn Service & Fert 504.00

Claim.MD, Inc. 500662 Billing Platform 100.00

Clayton, Emily 103750 Commission Meeting & Mileage 45.96

Coffee King Inc 52403 Coffee..103.86

Cole Papers Inc 500417 910X – Custodial supplies 1,108.27

Colorado Serum Co 53975 Med/Lab Supply 202.00

Community Action Agency 99895 General Relief 13,613.96

Community Health Partners 99339 Service Area 3 Prepare.. 4,150.71

Concordance Healthcare 105837 Med/Lab Supplies SDH.. 5,787.17

Cooperative Gas & Oil 104384 DH Fleet Fuel 47.21

Cornhusker Int Trucks 437 Parts #402 561.36

Correctionville Bldg Center 61849 Buildings 168.22

Correctionville Corner Hardware 100994 Bolts 2.82

Cripe***, Marilyn 102579 Heartsaver CPR AED Online 16.05

DataWorks Plus, LLC 501006 Rivets and Washers 120.00

Davison Fuels Company 500060 DH Fleet Fuel 229.52

Defense Technology, LLC 103427 School 1,990.00

Delperdang***, Tris 500921 ISmile Coordinator Meeting 171.74

Delta Dental of Iowa 962 Weekly Dental Wire 4,796.16

Dental City 500098 Med/Lab Supply ISmile 1,389.79

Des Moines Area Community College 19046 LMaier Wastewater Training 550.00

Des Moines Stamp MFG 66319 Office Supplies 62.15

Dixon Constr Co 68900 L-B(M299)–73-97 10,140.19

Donovan, Joseph M. Commission Meeting & Mileage 29.78

Drey***, Linda K Mileage 275.46

Dunes Dental 4 Kids 105206 Title V Dental Service 293.07

Dunwell LLC 103002 9103 – Condenser unit 7,263.28

East West Books – Lakeview Books 500749 Books 446.35

Fastenal Co 80863 Bolts 14.11

Fedex 81003 Shipping 32.30

Fennell, Thomas 81295 Commission Meeting & Mileage 31.97

FiberComm 99390 Acct #49985-2/Phone service 110.39

Fisher Healthcare ( 758 Med/Lab Supply 712.20

Flanders***, Tyler 501064 CPO Class 234.72

Floyd Valley Community 99085 Service Area 3 Prepare 376.26

Floyd Valley Health 99031 Service Area 3 Prepare 189.20

Gill Hauling Inc 500533 9102 – Garbage service 1,757.98

Goldberg Group Architects 500415 0005SD – Architecture 30,511.95

Gordon Flesch Company 500181 Lexmark printers 1,080.35

Graffix Inc Shirt & Jacket 120.00

Graham Tire Co (SC) 95956 Maintenance; Vehicle 963.00

Grieme***, Kevin 99984 Mileage Region 3 PH Admin 98.25

Guardian RFID 501115 Wristband system 54,015.00

Hanson***, Elizabeth Heartsaver CPR AED Online 16.05

Hausmann Construction 500656 0005SD – Jail project 2,569,878.

Hawarden Regional Health 500658 Service Area 3 Prepare.. 1,959.10

Health Services of 99695 Service Area 3 Prepare 312.24

Heidman Law Firm, PLLC 105425 Legal Services 2,900.00

Hemocue America 104396 Med/Lab Supply 2,565.00

HGM Assoc Inc 128272 Engineering Services 3,173.50

Hoffman, Rheanne 103993 Transcript 185.50

Holland Lawn Care 104811 DH Snow Removal 1,983.50

Horn Memorial Hospital 112822 Service Area 3 Prepare.. 8,370.88

Horn Memorial Hospital 101132 Service Area 3 Prepare.. 1,772.36

Hunwardsen***, Amber 98589 Mileage 57.97

HyVee Inc 101910 Meeting Expense 312.07

ICCS 103585 Annual membership-FY20 2,500.00

Independent Technologies 500200 Propane Monitor Fee 40.00

Innovational Water 105182 DH Hydronic Mgmt & Pail 1,375.00

Innovative Benefit 105492 Medical Flex 5,483.51

Interstate All Battery Center 100127 Batteries= Account C91 78.40

Iowa Dept of Transportation 118637 Salt 10,001.66

Iowa Information Inc 1757 Legal Notice – Weed Destruction 57.16

Iowa Physicians Clinic 501111 CK Work Comp 244.00

Iowa Prison Ind Envelopes.. 1,836.44

Iowa Secretary of State 219 No Activity Cards 3,905.80

Iowa State University 122721 Order 278398,278403, 278406 330.00

Istate Truck Center Filters 575.44

Jacks Uniforms & Equipment 121600 Uniforms 2,364.35

Jessen Automotive 105818 Acct #17475/Tire repair 89.46

Jimenez***, Candela 1104 Work Comp 255.07

John Deere Financial 103342 Filters #234 137.00

Johnson, Jami L 173039 Depositions 244.00

Joy Auto Supply 127342 Acct#9580/Wheel bearing 780.95

Klemish***, Alexcia Heartsaver CPR AED Online 16.05

Kluender***, Eva 105889 Emergency Preparedness 1,077.47

Lafferty***, Jennif 100825 Heartsaver CPR AED Online 16.05

Language Line Service 1369 DH Interpreter Service 1,982.66

Lexipol LLC 105716 EMS Learning Platform 712.50

Loffler Companies 500177 Contract Charge 621.05

Lopez-Molina***, Rachel 500108 Mileage 35.37

LP Gill, Inc 103452 County Landfill 4th QTR 44,310.60

Luna***, Maria Mileage 92.36

Lutheran Services 100557 Miechv 31,726.26

Mahon, Marcia L 250327 Depositions 148.00

Maier***, Laurel 105614 DMACC TOT Inspector Class 41.61

Mail House 148553 Postage & Metering Contract 4,372.11

Mansfield, John 105072 Commission Meeting & Mileage 30.90

Mares***, Anais Mileage 289.19

Marquez***, Lidia M 1878 Heartsaver CPR AED Online 16.05

McClure***, Cortney Mileage 7.86

Meier, Barbara 501108 GTC Well Plugging Cost 969.20

Menards 199721 9101 – Supplies for work bench 202.36

Mendez, Guillermo 501100 Hospital Security 13,011.00

Mercy Health Servic 500120 Service Area 3 Prepare 1,458.91

Mercyone Siouxland 1529 April 2023 Pre-employment 819.00

Meyer Bros Colonial 159000 ME Transport 500.00

Mid American Energy 159813 Electricity 902.74

Midwest Alarm Co Inc 102416 9101 – Alarm monitoring 140.00

Midwest Alarm Company 103589 Maintenance Contracts 32.50

Midwest Card and ID Salamander System Equipment 4,349.25

Midwest Honda Suzuki 102021 ‘23 Kubota F2690 mower 21,000.00

Miller***, Megan Mileage 296.72

Moreno, Katherine B Commission Meeting & Mileage 32.21

Moville City of 167600 Water 21.86

Moville J and J Motor 121250 Oil, Filters, & Labor 76.00

Munoz***, Cynthia Mileage 39.96

Murphy Tractor 99032 Parts & Labor #317 797.31

NCP Management LLC 500166 Security System Cabling 552.91

Newman***, Preston 501116 Meal Reimb 15.00

Northern Balance 321791 Scale Calibration 368.00

NTI Upstream 501107 Branded Animated Video 2,500.00

O’Brien County Publi 99777 Service Area 3 Prepare 2,784.75

Oetken***, Lori A Mileage 18.34

Office Elements 100254 Disassemble Lab Lobby 762.90

One Office Solution 104853 Supplies 1,087.09

Orange City Area Health 500645 Service Area 3 Prepare 746.72

Osceola Community Health 99601 Service Area 3 Prepare.. 1,709.53

Palmer House Motel 103243 Health Service Assistance 279.96

Panoramic Software 105841 VetPro License Term 4/23 1,485.00

Pathology Medical 1859 Autopsy Fees 1,925.00

Perfection Learning Books 427.60

Pestbusters Inc 500040 Pest control service-AP23 100.00

Petersen Oil Co 100875 Gasoline – 349 gals/LS 3,539.03

Pickermans 99767 Meeting Expense 123.98

Pierson City of 1571 Water 48.66

Ping***, Valerie S 98702 Mileage Expense District 3 127.33

Plumbing & Heating 189296 Restroom parts/LS 544.76

Pocketalk Inc. 501086 Pocketalk Plus Preapproval 873.00

Pomps Tire Service 99584 Tire Repair #524 94.16

Porter Lee Corporation 104162 Office Supplies 285.80

Productivity Plus 104845 Acct #402480/Scabbard 58.58

Quality Telecommunications 103001 Onsite Laborer 157.50

R J Thomas Mfg 193066 Memorial bench – Werner 579.00

Rasmussen Mechanical 102834 9101 – Scanner, UV 299.23

Ricoh USA, Inc 105143 Contract – Black & White 474.86

RML Architects LLC 198037 Project Manager Time 360.00

Robertson***, Matthew 500556 Mileage 7.86

Robinson, John 101642 9103 – Water discharge 30.00

Roto Rooter (SC-IA) 200770 9102 – Clear blanket 387.00

Sanofi Pasteur Inc 100782 Med/Lab Supply 1,050.22

Security National Bank 208797 Per M. Skaff Previous 16.04

Silverstar Car Wash 500401 9108 – Truck wash (3) 29.97

Sioux City Fire Rescue 105704 ME Transport 5,600.00

Sioux City Journal 105512 Subscription Renewal 375.00

Sioux City Journal 102790 Employment Ads 1,680.00

Sioux City Treas (4 213400 DH IT Agreement 15,198.85

Sioux Valley Automo 105721 Labor #933 70.00

Siouxland Animal Hospital 98985 K9 expense 125.62

Siouxland District 218021 GTC Administrative Fee 2,949.50

Siouxland Lock & Key 301000

Keys 62.35

Spee Dee Delivery Service 104385 6 Standard Shipments 58.02

Stan Houston Equipment 100666 Safety 96.22

Stinson LLP 501104 4753 – Jail project 1,893.50

Substrata LLC 501114 Dust

Control 4,991.00

Thompson***, Jeremiah 500756 Mileage 12.45

Thomson West 99678 Legal Research 2,152.03

Tri State Nursing 100040 Temp CNA 5,805.46

Trimpe***, Janet Lynne 1243 Mileage Expense District 3 127.33

UHY Advisors Mid-Atlantic 500984 ARPA Consulting Fees 275.00

Ultra No Touch Car Wash 19 Car Washes 859.47

Vaughn***, Rani Mileage 140.17

Waterbury Funeral 100534 ME Transport 750.00

Wellmark Blue Cross 1503 Weekly Medical Claims 179,386.20

Wells Fargo Financial 500191 11th Ricoh Lease Pmt. 132.25

Western Iowa Tech 248200 TSI RENT May 2023 3,686.71

Wiatel Western Iowa 104550 911 Circuits 1,681.59

Williams Electric 99111 Repair shop wiring/BL shop 2,456.05

Wilson, Lisa M 1618 Civil Service Commission 23.50

Wingert***, Sindy 105385 Heartsaver CPR AED Online 29.81

Woodbury Cnty Soil 269527 Trees for Schools (50%) 161.38

Woodbury Cnty Treasurer 246000 2022/2023 Drainage Ass 10.00

Woodbury Cnty Treas 104770 Copy Paper 2,126.96

Woodbury County Debt 99643

Rent 6,667.00

Woodbury County Treasurers 500075 Ditch Cleaning 41,763.16

Woodhouse Sioux City 103940 1500 – 2023 Durango 1C4 43,665.00

Zavala***, Veronica Mileage 58.30

Ziegler Inc 274129 Danbury generator repairs 1,243.18

Zvirgzdinas***, Kelly 101368 Mileage 14.41

————————————————

Grand Total: 5,814,135.12

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 8, 2023