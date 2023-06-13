Bruce Charles Fey, 73, of Sioux City, passed away on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at an Omaha, NE, hospital due to complications following heart surgery. A Memorial Mass at St. Michael’s Catholic Church is pending for a later date. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com

Bruce was born on February 15, 1950 in Sioux City to Donald and Bernice (Ashley) Fey, the third of three children. He graduated from Anthon/Oto High School in 1968 and went on to attend Wayne State College, graduating in 1974 with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting.

Bruce wed his lifelong love, Sue Ann Paulsen, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Anthon, Iowa, on February 23, 1973.

Bruce was a longtime accountant, working for St. Luke’s Hospital, Mercy Medical Center, and other organizations until his retirement from Sabre Industries in 2015.

He was a parishioner at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Sioux City. In his free time, Bruce volunteered for the Sioux City Paint-a-thon and for Habitat for Humanity, but his most treasured moments were spent with his family.

He served in the United States Army from January 1971 until December 1972, achieving the rank of Sergeant. He was awarded an Army Commendation Medal for his service.

Bruce is survived by his wife, Sue Fey of Sioux City; his sister, Marjorie Farris of Richmond, KY; four children: Beau Fey (Meagan) of Sioux City, Megan Schultz (Ryan) of Sioux City, Josie Fey (Andrew McCoy) of Portland, OR, and Rebecca Barnes (Adam) of Portland, OR; nine grandchildren: Paulsen, John, Corrina, Kai, Silas, Saffron, Connor, Kiefer, and Elise; and one great-grandchild, Aspen.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, and brother, William “Bill” Fey.