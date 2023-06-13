Cushing City Council — June 6, 2023

Cushing City Council Minutes

June 6, 2023

Cushing City Hall, 200 Main St.

The regular meeting of the Cushing City Council was called to order at 6:30 p.m. by Mayor Don Joy Jr. Council members present: Jerry Wittrock, Shawn Joy, Mary Tyler, Jesse VanHouten

Absent: Alex Rabbass

Also present: Deputy Cleveringa, Earl Ellsworth

Motion by Wittrock, seconded by Tyler to approve consent agenda which includes:

1) Meeting agenda

2) May 2, 2023 Minutes

3) Financial Statement & Budget Report

4) Claims as Presented

5) Building Permits

Motion passed 4/0.

Claims

Amazon City/Park Supplies 91.68

Anfinson Farm Store Chemicals 146.01

CBC Lagoon Gates 299.54

EGR Insurance Fire Truck 119.00

Elaine Droegmiller Library Supplies/Mileage 69.64

Foundation Analytical Lab Water testing 16.50

Gill Hauling Spring Cleanup Dumpster 633.35

4th Qtr Landfill Fees 1184.50

Iowa Finance Authority Standpipe SRF Loan 24480.00

Lift Station SRF Loan 14431.69

IA Good Roads Association Dues 95.00

IA Information Inc. Publishing 215.51

ISG Operator Services 525.00

Cemetery Survey 1755.00

Joy Auto Supply City Repairs 320.59

MCI Telephone 30.21

MidAmerican Electricity 830.56

New Coop Fire Dept Fuel 888.88

Nicole Huisinga Mileage/supplies 101.81

REC Standpipe Electricity 130.90

Schaller Telephone Phone Service 57.41

Stevenson Hardware Mower/City 7002.26

Tyler Gebers Cemetery Mowing 800.00

UBI Imminent Threat Loan Payment 12706.28

USA Bluebook Hydrant Flags 219.22

USPS Postage 126.00

Revenues by Fund:

General 6444.52

Library 1180.00

Road Use 2027.19

Water Fund 6270.95

Sewer Fund 26332.00

Solid Waste Fund 1992.00

Fire Fund 0.00

Total Revenue: 44246.66

Sheriff’s Report. Report given.

Library Report. Report given.

Clerk Report. Report given.

City Maintenance. Council discussed cleaning up streets and around town for Old Fashioned Wednesday. Ellsworth will also be working on trimming tree branches at park, replacing gate at standpipe, repairing equipment at park. Clerk will contact engineer to look at streets that need repaired.

Old 20 CDC. Next meeting June 15th.

Committee & Appointments.

Motion made by Joy to approve Reports as given. Seconded by Tyler. Motion carried 4/0.

Old Business

• Insurance Values. Council requested EGR representative attend next meeting to discuss raising valuations on city properties.

General Business

• Mayor Joy opened the Public Hearing on approving the Budget Amendment for FY22-23 at 7:31 p.m. No written or verbal comments were made, a motion was made by Wittrock to close public hearing. Seconded by VanHouten. Motion carried 4/0. Mayor closed public hearing at 7:32 p.m.

• New Mower. Motion made by Joy to purchase mower from Stevenson Hardware for $6916.02. Seconded by Tyler. Motion carried 4/0.

• Old Mower. Motion made by VanHouten to put mower up for consignment auction at Paulsen Auction in Correctionville. Seconded by Wittrock. Motion carried 4/0.

• Budget Amendment. Motion made by Joy to approve the Budget Amendment #1 FY22-23. Seconded by VanHouten. Motion carried 4/0.

• July Meeting. Due to 4th of July, meeting will be moved to July 5th.

Resolutions

Resolution 2023:08: Motion by Joy to approve the budget amendment #1 FY2023, seconded by VanHouten. Motion carried 4/0.

Ordinances

Next regular meeting has been set for Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at 6:30 p.m.

With no further business, motion by Wittrock, seconded by VanHouten to adjourn at 7:45 p.m.

Mayor Don Joy, Jr. __________

Attested by: _______________

City Clerk Nicole Huisinga

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 15, 2023