Judy R. (Weber) Roose passed away peacefully at her home in Peoria, Iowa on May 28, 2023 at the age of 75. She was born June 18, 1947 in Sioux City, Iowa to Clifton W. Weber and Wanda R. (Pierce) Weber.

Judy was a devoted CNA (Certified Nursing Assistant) for over 40 years, sharing her time between nursing homes, Hospice House of Des Moines and the Comfort House in Pella, Iowa. She was a kind-hearted person who loved taking care of others. Her patients appreciated her gentle touch.

In her moments of solitude, she found peace in the simple pleasures of life. The beauty of nature, gardening, reading a good book, the challenge of her puzzle books and the excitement of traveling to new places. Judy enjoyed wintering with Arvin in sunny Arizona. Each summer season one could find Judy surrounded by family canning the harvest of the gardens and teaching anyone who wanted to learn the canning process. Judy’s pickled beets and lime pickles were absolutely the best! Judy found great delight in her family of 3 daughters and 4 step children. She loved being a grandmother and great grandmother. One needed to only look at her face when in their company to see how much she loved them all.

Those left to cherish Judy’s memory include her husband of 21 years, Arvin Roose, and her family:

Daughter Terri & Jack Markley

Chantelle Wildt

Joseph Wildt & Autumn Call

Bethany & Markee Thompson

Daughter Mechelle & Bob Sparks

Eric Davenport

Alex Rosch

Daughter Melissa & Todd Segar

Brother Harlan & EvaMae Weber

Cullen John Weber

Rylie Sage Weber

Elijah John Weber

Austin Weber

Arvin’s family:

Debra & Paul Monsma

Kirsten & AJ Borger

Ethan, Logan, Dylan

Karlie & Andy Van Soelen

Jasper, Anna, Naomi

Michele Monsma

(William Luke Monsma)

Jacob & Hayley Monsma and baby (due end of June)

Russell Roose

Katelyn Roose & fiancé Matthew Nuttall

Joshua Roose

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Clifton W. and Wanda R. Weber and grandson, Luke Monsma.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at The Lighthouse Church in New Sharon, Iowa. Family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. at the church. A luncheon

will be held following the service. Memorial donations in honor of Judy may be designated to either:

Hospice of Pella

505 Union Street

Pella, IA 50219

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

501 St. Jude Place

Memphis, TN 38105