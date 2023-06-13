Kingsley Ordinance No. 275 (Rezoning from Agriculture to R-1)

City of Kingsley

ORDINANCE NO. 275

An Ordinance changing the zoning from Agriculture to R-1 for the following described property:

Be it ordained and enacted by the City Council of the City of Kingsley, Plymouth County, Iowa, as follows:

Ordinance No. 275 is as follows:

Section 1. Rezoning Real Estate from Agriculture to R-1. The following areas are being changed as to zoning:

A parcel of land located in the NW ¼ SW ¼ SE ¼ of Section 30, T90N, R43W of the 5th P.M., Plymouth County, Iowa, and being more particularly described as follows:

Commencing at the NW corner of Lot 1 of Southeast View Addition to the City of Kingsley, Iowa; thence easterly along the northerly line of said lot on an assumed bearing of S 89°44’17” E (with all subsequent bearings referenced therefrom) for a distance of 150.00 feet to the NE corner of said Lot 1 and the Point of Beginning; thence continuing S 89°44’17” E for a distance of 90.00 feet; thence S 00°00’00” W for a distance of 200.00 feet to a point on the southerly line of the NW ¼ SW ¼ SE ¼ and the northerly right-of-way line of Southeast View Drive; thence N 89°44’17” W along said line for a distance of 90.00 feet to the SE corner of Lot 2 of Southeast View Addition; thence N 00°00’00” E along the easterly line of Lots 1 & 2 for a distance of 200.00 feet to the NE corner of Lot 1 and the Point of Beginning. Commencing at the NW corner of Lot 1 of Southeast View Addition to the City of Kingsley, Iowa;

Said described parcel of land contains 18,000 square feet. Said parcel being subject to all easements and right-of-ways of record.

AND

A parcel of land located in the NW ¼ SW ¼ SE ¼ of Section 30, T90N, R43W of the 5th P.M., Plymouth County, Iowa, and being more particularly described as follows:

Commencing at the NW corner of Lot 1 of Southeast View Addition to the City of Kingsley, Iowa; thence easterly along the northerly line of said lot on an assumed bearing of S 89°44’17” E (with all subsequent bearings referenced therefrom) for a distance of 240.00 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence continuing S 89°44’17” E for a distance of 90.00 feet; thence S 00°00’00” W for a distance of 200.00 feet to a point on the south line of NW ¼ SW ¼ SE ¼ and the northerly right-of-way line of Southeast View Drive; thence N 89°44’17” W along said line for a distance of 90.00 feet; thence N 00°00’00” E for a distance of 200.00 feet to the Point of Beginning.

Said described parcel of land contains 18,000 square feet. Said parcel being subject to all easements and right-of-ways of record.

from Agriculture to R-1.

Section 2. Repealer. All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this ordinance are hereby repealed.

Section 3. When Effective. This ordinance shall be in effect from and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.

Passed and approved by the City of Kingsley Council on the 5th day of June, 2023.

First Reading: June 5, 2023

Second Reading: waived

Third Reading: waived

City of Kingsley

By: /s/ Rick Bohle

Rick Bohle, Mayor

Attest: /s/ Vicki Sitzmann

Vicki Sitzmann, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 15, 2023