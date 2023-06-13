Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes — May 23, 2023

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

May 23, 2023

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in Courthouse Boardroom on May 23, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. All members of the Board of Supervisors were present except Craig Anderson. All votes following are a roll call vote of an aye per each board member, unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the 5/23/23 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve the minutes from the 5/16/23 meeting. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors presented County employee services awards to the following employees:

15 Years: Erica Pepper, Deputy Assessor; Brenda Arens, Communication Center Operator; Mark Oltmanns, Secondary Roads Maintainer Operator; Dawn Fifita, Correctional Officer and Kevin Ernst, Secondary Road Foreman. 20 Years: Nick McKee, Conservation Resources Manager; Jill Holzman, Correctional Officer and Stacey Feldman, Auditor. 25 Years: Jolynn Goodchild, Recorder and Kurt Haage, Secondary Road Foreman. 40 Years: Tom Rohe, Engineer.

Motion by Horton, seconded by VanOtterloo to approve a permit to Premier Communications in Section 31 in Union Township and Section 16 in Elkhorn Township on Nobel Ave and 280th St. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve a right of way for project LC-143140. Motion Carried.

The meeting was adjourned by Chairman Kass at 10:25 a.m. Motion Carried.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Plymouth County Board Chairman

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 15, 2023