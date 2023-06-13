Probate — Marjorie E. Hoppe

Public Notice

THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARJORIE E. HOPPE, Deceased.

CASE NO. ESPRO56934

NOTICE OF PROBATE OF WILL, OF APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTOR, AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Marjorie E. Hoppe, Deceased, who died on or about May 21, 2023:

You are hereby notified that on June 1, 2023, the Last Will and Testament of Marjorie E. Hoppe, deceased, bearing date of April 1, 1980 and Codicil to the Last Will and Testament of Marjorie E. Hoppe, deceased, bearing date of December 29, 1981, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Karl F. Hoppe was appointed Executor of the estate.

Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated: June 5, 2023.

Karl F. Hoppe, Executor of the Estate

830 2nd St. N

Carrington, ND 58421

James R. Westergaard, ICIS#: AT0008409

Westergaard & Herbold, PLC

Attorney for Executor

PO Box 198,515 Main St.

Mapleton, IA 51034

Date of second publication:

June 22, 2023

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 15, 2023

and Thursday, June 22, 2023