Probate — Rita A. Schlotman

Public Notice

THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT

WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF RITA A. SCHLOTMAN, Deceased.

Probate No. ESPR056841

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTOR AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Rita A. Schlotman, Deceased, who died on or about February 14, 2023.

You are hereby notified that on the 5th day of June, 2023, the undersigned was appointed Executor of the estate.

Notice is given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated this 8th day of June, 2023.

Mary Christensen, Executor of Estate

531 Calhoun Street

P.O. Box 307

Merrill, IA 51038

Alice S. Horneber

Horneber Law Firm, P.C.

Attorneys for Executor

MidAmerican Energy Bldg.

401 Douglas Street, Suite 502

Sioux City, IA 51101

Date of second publication:

22nd day of June, 2023

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 15, 2023

and Thursday, June 22, 2023