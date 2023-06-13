Probate — Wilbur E. Todd

Public Notice

THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF WILBUR E. TODD, Deceased.

CASE NO. ESPR056931

NOTICE OF PROBATE OF WILL, OF APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTORS, AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Wilbur E. Todd, Deceased, who died on or about May 8, 2023:

You are hereby notified that on May 29, 2023, the Last Will and Testament of Barry Thomas, deceased, bearing date of January 29, 2013, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Michael H. Todd and Brian W. Todd have been appointed Executors of the estate.

Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated May 31, 2023

Michael H. Todd, Executor of Estate

1 St. Andrews Dr.

Storm Lake, IA 50588

Brian W. Todd, Executor of Estate

1938 S. Bluff Rd.

Hubbard, NE 68741

James R. Westergaard, ICIS#: AT0008409

Attorney for Executors

515 Main St., PO Box 198

Mapleton, IA 51034

Date of second publication:

June 15, 2023

Probate Code Section 304

* Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s)

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 8, 2023

and Thursday, June 15, 2023