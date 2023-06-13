Probate — Wilbur E. Todd
Public Notice
THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR WOODBURY COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF WILBUR E. TODD, Deceased.
CASE NO. ESPR056931
NOTICE OF PROBATE OF WILL, OF APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTORS, AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Wilbur E. Todd, Deceased, who died on or about May 8, 2023:
You are hereby notified that on May 29, 2023, the Last Will and Testament of Barry Thomas, deceased, bearing date of January 29, 2013, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Michael H. Todd and Brian W. Todd have been appointed Executors of the estate.
Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.
Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.
Dated May 31, 2023
Michael H. Todd, Executor of Estate
1 St. Andrews Dr.
Storm Lake, IA 50588
Brian W. Todd, Executor of Estate
1938 S. Bluff Rd.
Hubbard, NE 68741
James R. Westergaard, ICIS#: AT0008409
Attorney for Executors
515 Main St., PO Box 198
Mapleton, IA 51034
Date of second publication:
June 15, 2023
Probate Code Section 304
* Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s)
Published in The Record
Thursday, June 8, 2023
and Thursday, June 15, 2023