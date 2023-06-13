Raymond (Ray) Ruberg, 101, formerly of Moville, Iowa died May 25, 2023, in Remsen, Iowa. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 10:30 AM at the Trinity Lutheran Church of Moville with Pastor Jane Johnston officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 6, 2023 from 5:00 P.M.-7:00 P.M at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville. Burial will be at the Arlington Cemetery of Moville.

Ray was born on November 21, 1921, in an old farmhouse south of Denison, Iowa. He attended high school in Denison and was active in 4H and FFA. In 1939, he served as the FFA State Vice President. Ray attended Omaha Business College and then went to work at First National Bank in Denison.

He married Arlene Bruns of Denison on January 31, 1942, the beginning of a blessed marriage of seventy-four and a half years. Ray enlisted in the Navy in October 1942. After testing highly, he became a 3rd class petty officer and was sent to the Great Lakes Training Center. He attended school in Pennsylvania, Corpus Christi, TX, and Chicago, becoming an Aviation Radar Technician. He later taught radio while stationed at Gulf Port, Mississippi.

After an honorable discharge in 1945, he and Arlene moved back to Denison and then to Storm Lake, Iowa. He built and co-owned a furniture store and later managed a dime store. In 1953, they made the move to Moville, Iowa where he purchased a variety store. He also owned and operated dime stores in Kingsley and Anthon, Iowa until his retirement in 1976.

Ray was an active volunteer in the community of Moville, always willing to serve. He served as a volunteer fireman for over 50 years, was actively involved on the city council, and held many offices at Trinity Lutheran Church, the Meadows Golf Course, and the Moville Chamber of Commerce. Ray was also a member of the American Legion (Moville). He and Arlene enjoyed traveling to all 50 states and overseas. During his retirement, he stayed busy driving school bus, golfing, fishing, playing cards, and striking up conversations with anyone he met.

Survivors include his children, Ron Ruberg of Tucson, Arizona, Barb (Mark) Kuchel of Kingsley, Iowa, and Ken (Michal Baird) Ruberg of Etowah, North Carolina; six grandchildren, Stephanie (Terry) Pratt, Chad (Darcy) Kuchel, Lauren Burgoyne, Adam (Kelly) Ruberg, Kate (Kevin) Fulbright and Emma Ruberg; one step-grandchild, Gary Blancke; 12 great-grandchildren; 1 step-great-grandchild; 3 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Jean Jensen of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin; and several nieces and nephews.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Arlene; an infant daughter, Carol Jean; sisters Betty (Joe) Griffin and Dorothy (Keith) Jensen; brother-in-laws, Marvin Jensen and Leonard (Betty) Bruns; sister-in-law, Leora (Harvey) Neumann; great-grandson, Owen Burgoyne; niece, Robin Rogers; and nephew, Mark Jensen.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Moville Fire Department or Trinity Lutheran Church in Moville.