William “Bill” Ross, 84, of Bronson, Iowa passed away June 7, 2023 at a local hospital, surrounded by his family.

Services were held. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa.

William E. Ross was born December 22, 1938 in Cherokee, Iowa to Walter and Laura (Walks) Ross. He graduated from Hinton High School in 1957. On April 12, 1958 William married his high school sweetheart Alice Bortles. Bill worked masonry, he went on to work as a Maintenace man at IBP, Prince Mfg. and then until his retirement at Smurf-Stone.

Bill enjoyed spending time with his family, training and riding horses. He was a former member of the Bronson City Council and the Bronson Fire Department.

Bill is survived by his wife, Alice, two sons, Doug (Linda) Ross, Jason (Sherri) Ross, daughter, Vickie Ross, daughter-in-law, Lynn brother, Robert (Janet) Ross, six grandchildren, Rusty, Kara, Ashley, William “Billy”, Dakota, Jacey, and five great grandchildren, Bella, Kolton, Kyleigh, Justin, and Brody.

He preceded in death by his parents, son, Duane Ross, grandson, Matthew, two brothers, Gary and Chuck Ross, a sister, Bebe Ross, and a brother and sister-in-law, Darvin and Jane (Bortles) Petersen.