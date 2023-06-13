Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — May 30, 2023

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date Range: 05/30/2023 – 05/30/2023

3-Speed Automotive 105535 Labor #506 2,678.00

Ace Engine & Parts 145 Parts.. 72.30

Bedrock Gravel Inc. 100541 Maintenance Gravel 301,509.00

Bomgaars Shop Supplies 118.91

Butler***, Dennis D 38425 Mileage Reimbursement 317.02

Central IA Distributing 44891 Janitorial Supplies 188.00

Conney Safety Products 102505 Safety Vests 121.27

Cornhusker Int Truck 437 Parts & Labor #501 5,090.42

Country Tire And Services 104222 Tire Repair 465.00

Culligan Water Condition 98620 Water – Luton Shed 28.00

Delta Dental of Iowa 962 Weekly Dental Wire 5,755.57

Eakes Office Solutions 105329 Janitorial Supplies 543.60

Gilreath, Jacob S. 500638 Clothing Allowance 196.83

Gordon Flesch Company 500181 Printer Service Contract 28.00

Hallett Materials 115887 Maintenance Gravel Wright Pit 157,864.50

Hydraulic Sales & Service 115400 Labor #917 136.95

Innovative Benefit 105492 Weekly Flex Benefits 1,997.84

Iowa Dept of Agriculture 142093 Animal Control-Profes 75.00

Iowa Prison Ind. Signs 5,222.80

Iowa State University 122721 Registration for Conf 375.00

Jim Hawk Truck Trailers 99918 Parts #933 33.00

Jimenez***, Candela 1104 Work Comp 255.07

McCormick***, Timothy 100559 Clothing Allowance 58.11

Menards Portland Cement 144.52

Mid American Energy 159813 Electricity 546.58

Midwest Wheel Parts #934 365.32

Petersen Oil Co Diesel 25,063.79

S & S Equipment Inc 100686 Parts #917 1,540.15

Security National Bank 208797 Travel, Meals, Safety 17,325.90

Security National Bank 501087 Cell Phones, Janitorial 176.56

Sioux City Treas (447) 213400 Data Processing 229,323.05

Standard Insurance 500112 Life, AD&D, & LTD 2,468.05

Steffen Truck Equipment 105183 Parts & Labor #201 1,538.75

Visual Edge IT, Inc 104794 Printer Usage 368.47

Wellmark Blue Cross 1503 Weekly Medical Fees 99,673.41

Woodbury Cnty Treasurer 104770 Copy paper 145.02

Woodbury County Treasurer 500075 Ditch cleaning & Tree 2,758.46

Young***, Daniel 500110 Clothing Allowance 240.00

————————————————-

Grand Total: 864,808.22

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 15, 2023