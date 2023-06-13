Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — May 30, 2023

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

MAY 30, 2023

TWENTY-SECOND MEETING

OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Bittinger II, Nelson, Taylor, Radig, and Ung. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, Dennis Butler, Finance and Budget Director, and Michelle Skaff, Deputy Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

Motion by Ung second by Taylor to approve the agenda for May 30, 2023. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the May 23, 2023 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $877,553.48. Copy filed.

To approve property tax refund for Donna Jensen for parcel #894735381016, 1325 S Glass St., in the amount of $134.13. Copy filed.

To approve property tax refund for David Page for parcel #884717377003, 4732 Birch Way, in the amount of $391.00. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving abatement of taxes for Woodbury County, parcel #884301100012.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,620

RESOLUTION APPROVING ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS, the Woodbury County, Iowa is the titleholder of real estate Parcel #884301100012 located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows:

Parcel #884301100012

KEDRON TOWNSHIP AN IRREG TCT BEING PART OF GOVT LOT 10 IN 1-88-43 DESCRIBED AS COM AT SW COR OF GOVT LOT 10 THNC E 356í TO POB: THNC NE 1100.95í, THNC NE 458.76í, THNC E 78.95′, THNC S 1309.02′, THNC W 940.12′ TO POB

WHEREAS, the abovestated property has an unpaid balance of taxes owing, and the parcel is owned by a political subdivision of the state; and

WHEREAS, the political subdivision, namely the Woodbury County, Iowa, is failing to immediately pay the taxes due; and

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes and any future taxes that may be levied against this parcel; and

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above parcels according to Code of Iowa, 427.3, and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO RESOLVED this 30th day of May, 2023.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve the appointment of Katelyn Hemmesch, Intern, County Attorney Dept., effective 05-15-23, $18.00/hour. Temporary Position.; the separation of Ashley Schumacher, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 05-25-23. Resignation.; the appointment of Kiely Novak, Temporary Engineering Aide, Secondary Roads Dept., effective 06-05-23, $16.50/hour. Change Start Date to 6-5-23.; the reclassification of Hediberto Ponce, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 06-12-23, $25.26/hour, 4%=$.98/hr. Per CWA Civilian Officers Contract agreement, from Class 2 to Class 1.; and the reclassification of Katie Parker, Senior Clerk, Human Resources Dept., effective 06-12-23, $25.25/hour, 10%=$2.39/hr. Per Wage Plan comparability with AFSCME Courthouse Contract, from Grade 4/Step 4 to Grade 4/Step 5. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept. CWA: $23.33/hour. Copy filed.

To approve the underground utility permit for MidAmerican Energy. Copy filed.

To approve the permit to work in the right of way for Kevin Small. Copy filed. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to waive the nepotism policy for 3 Correctional Officers (K.G, A.T., & E.G.) with the Sheriffís office. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Kevin Winker, Drug Intelligence Officer (Iowa) presented an overview of overdose fatality review team. Copy filed.

A public hearing was held at 4:45 p.m. on Amendment #1 to the Woodbury County FY 2023 budget. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Ung second by Bittinger to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approval of FY 2022/2023 Budget Amendment #1. Carried 5-0.

APPROVAL OF FY 2022/2023

BUDGET AMENDMENT #1

RESOLUTION #13,621

WHEREAS, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors has considered the proposed FY 2022/2023 county budget amendment #1; and

WHEREAS, a public hearing concerning the proposed county budget was held on May 30, 2023;

NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County that the county budget amendment #1 for FY 2022/2023 as set forth in the budget amendment summary, is hereby adopted and that the Woodbury County Auditor is directed to file said budget and to establish accounting records in accordance with the attached schedules.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that the Chairperson and the County Auditor be and are hereby authorized to sign the approved FY 2022/2023 county budget amendment.

Signed and dated the 30th day of May 2023.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to approve the transfer of appropriation in the Sheriffís FY23 budget due to employee transfers. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to direct the Zoning Commission to review/consider a Zoning Ordinance Text Amendment proposal to amend the Zoning Ordinance Land Use Summary Table to designate Temporary Heavy Construction Services: Aggregate crush and screen (temporary); Asphalt mixing (temporary); and Concrete mixing (temporary) as Conditional Uses in the General Commercial (GC), & Highway Commercial (HC) Zoning Districts. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Reports on committee meetings were heard.

There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until June 6, 2023.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

