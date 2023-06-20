Ethel F. Rock, 86, of Kingsley, Iowa passed away on June 12, 2023, at her home in Kingsley.

Celebration of Life will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 31, 2023, at the Congregational United Church of Christ in Kingsley. Rev. Marty Young will officiate. Burial will follow at the Kingsley Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at the Johnson – Earnest Funeral Home in Kingsley. There will be a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. There will also be one hour of visitation at the church prior to the service on Monday.