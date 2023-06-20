George T. Fagler, 64, of Kingsley passed away Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at UnityPoint Health in Sioux City, IA.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, June 20, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. all at Rohde Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at rohdefh.com.

George was born April 11, 1959, in Torrance, California, the son of Harvey and Janice (Richardson) Fagler. As a young child his family moved to Colorado where he was raised. George became a chef for the Sheraton Hunt Club in Atlanta, Georgia, in the early 80’s. In 1993, George moved to Kingsley, Iowa, where he worked as a chef for various restaurants in Kingsley. He first met Denise in 1989 then their paths crossed again in 2009. George and Denise Gordon were married on November 23, 2011.

Survivors include, wife, Denise, daughters, Mary Gordon of Le Mars, IA and Rebecca Fagler of Sioux City, IA, sons, Brian and Joshua Johnson of Paris, IL., stepson, Joseph Yelkich of Bloomington, IN, stepmother, Betty Ann Fagler of Custer, SD, sister Tracie Mason of Thornton, CO, brothers, Tony (Marsha) Fagler of Thornton, CO and Albert (Sarah) Fagler Lubbock, TX, and grandchildren, Ryland, Ryder, and Ryver Kranz and Vaeda VonHagel, and soon to be born, Ares Archer, extended family of six more grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

George was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Debbie Fagler, and Jodi Fagler.