Jimmy Struble, 72, of Moville, passed away on June 14, 2023 at his home in Moville.

A memorial service was held on June 20, 2023 at 11:30 AM at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville with the Pastor Jason Letsche officiating. Burial will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery of Sioux City.

Jimmy Wayne Struble was born August 10, 1950 to Cleo and Virginia (Fowler) Struble in Ottumwa, Iowa. He was a graduate of Sergeant Bluff High School. After high school he joined the U.S. Navy and was enlisted from May of 1969 to March of 1975. Jimmy was united in marriage to Vicky Christiansen on May 20, 1978. To this union two children were born, Theresa and Jeremy. The couple divorced and Jimmy moved to Davenport, Iowa where he worked at the Rock Island Arsenal from 1982 until 2014. He then moved back to Moville to be near family.

Jimmy enjoyed golfing until his shoulders made it impossible to do it anymore. He also loved being able to attend his grand children’s events and putting together model airplanes.

He is survived by his daughter, Theresa Archer of Moville, IA; son, Jeremy Struble of Moville, IA; four grandchildren, Jordan (Dan) Loofe of Sergeant Bluff, IA, Shawn (Gracie Cloud) Archer of LeMars, IA, Makayla (Kolby Nutt) Archer of Moville, IA and Katelyn (Kale Ladwig) Archer of Moville, IA; and two great-grandchildren, Kashton and Oakley Loofe.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Virginia Struble-Bolyard and Cleo Francis Struble.