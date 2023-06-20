Jon David Eyer, 57, was called home to our Heavenly Father, peacefully and surrounded by family on Friday, June 9, 2023.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Waterbury Funeral Home in Morningside.

Jon was born November 30, 1965, in Sioux City, IA., the son of John and Marylin (Jones) Eyer. Jon married Michelle Beglau in Sioux City on May 10, 1997.

He was a longtime volunteer with the Boy Scouts of America, Little League Baseball Coach, Sunnybrook Community Church, and was a foster parent who impacted many children’s lives.

Jon will be remembered as a man among men, a servant of the Lord, a loving father, husband, son, brother and friend to all. Jon was a good man willing to help anyone who asked, and he was a truly kind soul. He had many hobbies including camping, scavenging for antiques, going to the drag races and car shows, loved putting up his Christmas light show, and woodworking. Jon was a member of Sunnybrook Community Church.

Jon is survived by his mother Marylin Eyer; wife Michelle Eyer; children Michelle and Ethan Kreitman, Martina Eyer, Dillon and Jasmine Eyer, Johnathan and Alyson Eyer, Dayton Eyer, and Kaylee Eyer; brothers James and Lucy Eyer, Bruce Daniels, Elven Merritt; sister Teresa and Cary Adams; grandchildren Ashia Erwin, Karson Eyer, Anna Eyer, Michael Eyer, Paislee Eyer.

Jon was proceeded in death by his father, John Eyer, and his infant brother David Eyer.