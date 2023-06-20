Kathleen A. Sauser, 61, of Anthon, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at her residence.

A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, June 23, 2023, at the Mount St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery of Anthon, Iowa. Father Andy Sohm will officiate.

Kathleen Ann Sauser was born on May 6, 1962, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Michael and Bethany “Beth” (Norland) Sauser. When she was young her family relocated several times to different states until settling in Anthon, Iowa. Kathleen attended Anthon-Oto Community School and graduated with the class of 1980.

After graduation Kathleen lived in various locations in Woodbury County and was employed in a variety of jobs. She pursued hobbies where she could use her baking and painting skills. Her greatest loves were her fur babies. Kathleen had an open pet door policy at her home – any neighborhood cats were welcomed, loved and fed. Spending time with her dogs and cats was a great comfort to her.

She is survived by her parents Michael and Beth Sauser of Washington, IA; siblings Mickey (Margarete) Sauser of Anthon, IA, Heidi (Jerome) Vittetoe of Washington, IA, Nancy Uhl of Anthon, IA, Laura (Terry) Nims of Grays Lake, IA, and Linda (Matt) Moroney of Waukesha, WI; numerous nieces and nephews; great friends Patrick West and Cindy Welte; and her faithful dog companion Andy.

She was preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents.