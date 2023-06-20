Probate — Paula A. Wagner

Public Notice

THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT

WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF PAULA A. WAGNER, Deceased.

CASE NO. ESPR056932

NOTICE OF PROBATE OF WILL, OF APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTOR AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of PAULA A. WAGNER, Deceased, who died on or about May 20, 2023.

You are hereby notified that on the May 30, 2023, the last will and testament of Paula A. Wagner, deceased, bearing date of October 11, 2016,* was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Wallace J. Wagner was appointed executor of the estate.

Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to Occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated June 5, 2023.

Wallace J. Wagner, Executor of the Estate

1358 280th St.

Salix, Iowa 51052

Dale B. Smith, Attorney for the Executor

423 Evans St., PO Box AC

Sloan, Iowa 51055

Date of second publication:

June 22, 2023

Probate Code Section 304

* Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s).

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 15, 2023

and Thursday, June 22, 2023