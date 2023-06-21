City of Anthon — Notice of Proposed Loan Agreement

City of Anthon

NOTICE OF PROPOSED ACTION TO INSTITUTE PROCEEDINGS TO ENTER INTO A LOAN AGREEMENT AND TO BORROW MONEY THEREUNDER IN A PRINCIPAL AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $1,400,000 (ELECTRIC REVENUE)

The City Council of the City of Anthon, Iowa, will meet on June 26, 2023, at the City Hall, in the City, at 5:30 o’clock p.m., for the purpose of instituting proceedings and taking action to enter into a loan agreement (the “Loan Agreement”) and to borrow money thereunder in a principal amount not to exceed $1,400,000 for the purpose of paying the cost, to that extent, of undertaking improvements to the Municipal Electric Utility System, including undergrounding utility lines.

The Loan Agreement is proposed to be entered into pursuant to authority contained in Section 384.24A of the Code of Iowa. The Loan Agreement will not constitute a general obligation of the City, nor will it be payable in any manner by taxation but, together with any additional obligations of the City as may be hereafter issued and outstanding from time to time ranking on a parity therewith, will be payable solely and only from the net revenues of the Municipal Electric Utility System of the City.

At the aforementioned time and place, oral or written objections may be filed or made to the proposal to enter into the Loan Agreement. After receiving objections, the City may determine to enter into the Loan Agreement, in which case, the decision will be final unless appealed to the District Court within fifteen (15) days thereafter.

By order of the City Council of the City of Anthon, Iowa.

Anita Brandt

City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 22, 2023